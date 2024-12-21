Legal bid to remove ‘gaudy’ Pittenweem witch mural as soon as possible

Legal experts have been consulted in the ongoing bid to remove a controversial witch mural in Pittenweem.

The “gaudy and inaccurate” depiction was painted on the gable wall of a pub in the conservation area without consent.

It features a warty, hook-nosed figure on the side of the listed Larachmhor Tavern, opposite the historic harbour.

Landlord Alan Adey was refused retrospective planning permission by Fife councillors in June 2023.

And the Scottish Government upheld the decision following an appeal by Mr Adey a year later.

He had until December 7 to remove the mural but has not done so.

Now, Fife Council planning officers are consulting with legal experts and are “considering possible future options”.

Officers previously said the picture, painted by street artist Rogue One, was based on “historically inaccurate false narratives”.

However, it has split opinion locally and a spokesman for Mr Adey hailed it as “a work of genius”.

‘Hideous’ Pittenweem witch mural must be removed

Pittenweem councillors have now called on council officers to do everything possible to ensure it is removed.

Councillor Fiona Corps branded it “hideous”.

“It’s a cartoon image like something out of a Disney film,” she said.

“It has its place but this is a conservation area.

“And it’s not a true depiction of those women who were accused of being witches and lost their lives all those years ago.

“It’s setting a precedent and Fife Council are letting him away with it at the moment.”

And Councillor Sean Dillon added: “The proprietor should comply with the enforcement notice as soon as possible.

“I urge council officials to use all their powers to ensure compliance.”

Divided opinion

Meanwhile, some people in Pittenweem want the witch mural to stay.

And one Facebook commentator remarked: “Most folks with more than a single brain cell know the difference between characters and the real people accused of being witches.”

Fife Council confirmed they are aware the terms of the enforcement notice have not been complied with.

And they added: “Planning officers are consulting with colleagues in legal services and considering possible future options to ensure the mural is properly removed as soon as reasonably possible.”