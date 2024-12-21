Legal bid to remove ‘gaudy’ Pittenweem witch mural as soon as possible

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Legal bid to remove ‘gaudy’ Pittenweem witch mural as soon as possible

An enforcement notice ordering the artwork's removal was not complied with.

By Claire Warrender
The mural on the side of the Larachmhor Tavern in Pittenweem.
The witch mural on the side of the Larachmhor Tavern in Pittenweem. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Legal experts have been consulted in the ongoing bid to remove a controversial witch mural in Pittenweem.

The “gaudy and inaccurate” depiction was painted on the gable wall of a pub in the conservation area without consent.

It features a warty, hook-nosed figure on the side of the listed Larachmhor Tavern, opposite the historic harbour.

Fife Council ordered the removal of the mural. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Landlord Alan Adey was refused retrospective planning permission by Fife councillors in June 2023.

And the Scottish Government upheld the decision following an appeal by Mr Adey a year later.

He had until December 7 to remove the mural but has not done so.

Now, Fife Council planning officers are consulting with legal experts and are “considering possible future options”.

Officers previously said the picture, painted by street artist Rogue One, was based on “historically inaccurate false narratives”.

However, it has split opinion locally and a spokesman for Mr Adey hailed it as “a work of genius”.

‘Hideous’ Pittenweem witch mural must be removed

Pittenweem councillors have now called on council officers to do everything possible to ensure it is removed.

Councillor Fiona Corps branded it “hideous”.

“It’s a cartoon image like something out of a Disney film,” she said.

Councillor Fiona Corps. Image: Steve Brown / DCThomson.

“It has its place but this is a conservation area.

“And it’s not a true depiction of those women who were accused of being witches and lost their lives all those years ago.

“It’s setting a precedent and Fife Council are letting him away with it at the moment.”

And Councillor Sean Dillon added: “The proprietor should comply with the enforcement notice as soon as possible.

“I urge council officials to use all their powers to ensure compliance.”

Divided opinion

Meanwhile, some people in Pittenweem want the witch mural to stay.

And one Facebook commentator remarked: “Most folks with more than a single brain cell know the difference between characters and the real people accused of being witches.”

Fife Council confirmed they are aware the terms of the enforcement notice have not been complied with.

And they added: “Planning officers are consulting with colleagues in legal services and considering possible future options to ensure the mural is properly removed as soon as reasonably possible.”

Conversation