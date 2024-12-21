Drivers confused by new road markings at Swallow Roundabout near Dundee

Drivers have been left confused by new road markings at the Swallow Roundabout in Dundee.

Motorists approaching the roundabout from Perth now have the choice of three lanes, each directing them straight ahead onto the Kingsway.

The left lane also allows a left turn towards Dykes of Gray.

However, the new system has confused drivers as they are forced to merge into two lanes when joining the Kingsway.

The finished roundabout design will include traffic lights and further road markings.

Dundee driving instructor ‘gobsmacked’ at Swallow Roundabout lane markings

Dundee driving instructor Chris McArthur, who runs Route 66 Driving School, said he was “gobsmacked” when he first came across the markings.

He said: “As you are coming down from Perth it goes into three lanes all going straight on.

“It should be left only and middle straight and then the right lane straight on or right.

“Or it could be a right-turn only.

“I was on a driving lesson the other day and a truck was in the left lane so I couldn’t see the markings and he shot in front of the learner driver.

“The guy was then shouting at us that he was able to go straight ahead.

“I was gobsmacked when I realised what they had done.

“I think surely someone has to have noticed that.

“I was going to phone the police but I have for that kind of thing before and they don’t have time for it.

“When we came up to the roundabout we were in the middle lane as we would on any other roundabout.

“They have now closed off the left lane with cones to try to stop it happening but there won’t be anyone there again now until after Christmas.”

Delivery driver ‘surprised there has not been an accident already’

Steve Cook, a delivery driver who regularly travels the route, says he saw two near-miss accidents in one day due to the markings.

He said: “I was in the middle lane going onto the Kingsway and the car to the right of me almost came into the side of me because they didn’t know where they were going.

“These are new markings in the last couple of days, I am on the road almost every day.

“The middle lane is straight ahead but so is the left lane and right lane, so when you come on the roundabout you don’t know what lane to be in to get to the Kingsway.

“I am surprised there has not been an accident already.

“Before there was a lane going left and the right lane was ahead or right.

“Now there is not even a marking to say which lane goes right onto Riverside Drive.

“The second near-miss, someone was in the lane on the left and tried to go right, they obviously didn’t know the area.

“Especially in rush hour, it will be mental, especially with people who don’t know the road and are following their sat-nav.”

Swallow Roundabout roadworks to run until summer 2025

Major roadworks at the Swallow Roundabout started in July and are expected to run until summer 2025.

Developer Springfield Properties is overseeing the project of upgrading the junction to help accommodate hundreds of new homes at Western Gateway.

A design for the new-look roundabout was approved by Transport Scotland and Dundee City Council.

It will eventually include traffic lights on all approach roads.

A spokesperson for Springfield Properties said: “We have been made aware of concerns regarding possible confusion navigating the junction as a result of the incomplete road markings on approach to Swallow Roundabout heading north from Perth.

“To mitigate confusion and ensure road user safety, a team has attended and closed the filter lane heading north from the A90 – this will remain closed over the festive period.”