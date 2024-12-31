St Johnstone’s season can quickly turn for the better, says Jack Sanders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone’s season can quickly turn for the better, says Jack Sanders

The Perth side have lost four games in a row.

By Eric Nicolson
Jack Sanders holds off his man during St Johnstone's 4-0 defeat to Celtic.
Jack Sanders in action against Celtic. Image: SNS.

The outlook for St Johnstone has taken a dramatic turn for the worse in a short space of time.

And the speed with which the Perth club have gone from the safety of the Premiership pack to being cut adrift at the bottom is evidence that the reverse can happen just as quickly, according to Jack Sanders.

“We obviously know what the situation is with the league table but we’re trying not to get too low,” said Sanders ahead of back to back home games, against Hibs and then Dundee.

“Our performances haven’t been as good over the last few weeks and we’ve not got results either – that’s what matters at the end of the day.

“It’s up to us to change this situation we find ourselves in now.

“These next two games are massive.

“We’ve seen how quickly things can change.

“It can happen the other way with a few good results.

“We’re in a sticky position but I genuinely believe that we’ve got the players and staff here to make that happen.”

Move on after Celtic loss

Saints were well beaten by Celtic on Sunday but Sanders insisted that they have emerged from their clash with the champions in waiting without their confidence taking a battering.

“We knew it was going to be tough,” said the former Kilmarnock defender. “But you have to have a belief inside you that you can get a result. We had that.

“I thought we were good value in the first half – they had a few chances but they weren’t massive ones and we were quite solid and compact.

“We got into the break at just 1-0 and thought there might be a little chance in the second half.

St Johnstone defender Jack Sanders attempts to keep Celtic's Kyogo in check
Jack Sanders attempts to keep Celtic’s Kyogo in check. Image: PA.

“But they turned it on and we found it difficult to cope.

“It’s tough physically and mentally.

“There are always things you can learn in defeat.

“The way they were pressing even at the very end of the game was impressive.

“You don’t brush games under the carpet but we have to move on quickly because we know our results against Celtic won’t be the main thing for our season.”

