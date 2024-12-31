St Johnstone’s season can quickly turn for the better, says Jack Sanders

The outlook for St Johnstone has taken a dramatic turn for the worse in a short space of time.

And the speed with which the Perth club have gone from the safety of the Premiership pack to being cut adrift at the bottom is evidence that the reverse can happen just as quickly, according to Jack Sanders.

“We obviously know what the situation is with the league table but we’re trying not to get too low,” said Sanders ahead of back to back home games, against Hibs and then Dundee.

“Our performances haven’t been as good over the last few weeks and we’ve not got results either – that’s what matters at the end of the day.

“It’s up to us to change this situation we find ourselves in now.

“These next two games are massive.

“We’ve seen how quickly things can change.

“It can happen the other way with a few good results.

“We’re in a sticky position but I genuinely believe that we’ve got the players and staff here to make that happen.”

Move on after Celtic loss

Saints were well beaten by Celtic on Sunday but Sanders insisted that they have emerged from their clash with the champions in waiting without their confidence taking a battering.

“We knew it was going to be tough,” said the former Kilmarnock defender. “But you have to have a belief inside you that you can get a result. We had that.

“I thought we were good value in the first half – they had a few chances but they weren’t massive ones and we were quite solid and compact.

“We got into the break at just 1-0 and thought there might be a little chance in the second half.

“But they turned it on and we found it difficult to cope.

“It’s tough physically and mentally.

“There are always things you can learn in defeat.

“The way they were pressing even at the very end of the game was impressive.

“You don’t brush games under the carpet but we have to move on quickly because we know our results against Celtic won’t be the main thing for our season.”