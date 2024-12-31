12 major shops and attractions opening in Tayside and Fife in 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

12 major shops and attractions opening in Tayside and Fife in 2025

New schools and a major new road are also on the cards.

New shops, a sports bar and a new high school in Monifieth will open in 2025. Image: DC Thomson/Orbit Communications/NORR architects

By Ellidh Aitken

A series of shops and attractions are set to open in Tayside and Fife in 2025.

Locals can look forward to everything from new schools, a department store and a sports bar to a recreation centre and supermarket.

It comes after 2024 brought the opening of the £27 million Perth Museum and Dundee’s new M&S superstore.

The Courier has taken a look at some of the major openings residents in Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife can look forward to in the next 12 months – if all goes to plan.

Dundee Frasers

Frasers will take over the former Debenhams unit. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Work to turn the former Debenhams unit into a Frasers department store started nearly a year ago.

Although it was initially hoped work would be completed by mid-September, the development is now due to open in late spring 2025.

The development will see Sports Direct and USC close their existing shops at the Overgate to move into the three-storey department store.

There will be a beauty offering on the ground level, with Evans Cycles and Game also having sections inside.

New Overgate shops

As well as Frasers, several other shops are set to open at the Overgate in 2025.

These include:

Mango

Mango will open in Dundee’s Overgate in 2025. Image: Axel Bueckert/imageBROKER/Shutterstock

The Spanish fashion chain revealed plans to open a store in Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre earlier this year.

The retailer is due to move into the former Frankie and Benny’s restaurant in 2025.

Mango says the store will feature the Mediterranean-inspired store concept, “New Med”, which showcases the brand’s “spirit and freshness”.

Flannels

Flannels is due to open in the Overgate. Image: Shutterstock

Fashion retailer Flannels has submitted £1.1 million plans to open a store in the former Argos unit.

The chain – which is owned by Frasers Group – is known for selling luxury items from brands including Prada, Christian Louboutin and Tom Ford.

An exact opening date has yet to be confirmed but it is expected to open sometime in 2025.

Clarks

How the new Clarks shoe shop could look. Image: Clarks

Clarks shoe shop has announced it will return to Dundee in 2025, two years after its departure from the city.

Clarks has now signed a lease to move into an empty unit on the second floor.

The new shop, formerly home to Burger King, is opposite Starbucks.

The store is expected to open in April.

East End Community Campus, Dundee

An artist’s impression of the £100m East End community campus. Image: Miller Holmes architect

The East End Community Campus in Dundee is a merger between Craigie High School and Braeview Academy and is expected to open in August 2025.

Morgan Academy headteacher Jonny Lothian was appointed as campus leader of the new £100m “super school” in October.

The campus, which will have capacity for about 1,900 pupils, will include a music and drama centre, cafe and library.

There will also be a variety of sports facilities, including floodlit all-weather pitches, a fitness suite and a dance studio.

Cross Tay Link Road and Destiny Bridge

A drone’s eye view of the new Cross Tay Link Road. Image: Cross Tay Link Road Project/Broadwing Media

The Cross Tay Link Road will connect the A9 to the A93 to Blairgowrie and the A94 to Coupar Angus.

It is due to be completed by spring 2025.

The road will be called the New Kingsway, a name chosen by schoolchildren.

The project includes the Destiny Bridge, which will carry travellers off the A9 north of Perth and across the River Tay.

The Cross Tay Link Road is the biggest infrastructure project ever undertaken in Perth and Kinross.

Monifieth High School

An impression of the new Monifieth High School. Image: NORR architects

Monifieth’s new £66.5 million high school campus is scheduled for completion in July 2025.

It incorporates an early years facility and swimming pool alongside the 1,200-pupil replacement high school.

Angus councillors were told the project is on schedule and on budget in a progress report in September.

Pupils will move out of the current Monifieth High in July before demolition takes place as part of the year-long second phase of the project.

New Picture House, St Andrews

An artist’s impression of how the main auditorium will look at the New Picture House sports bar. Image: Orbit Communications

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake’s St Andrews sports bar could be open by summer 2025.

The T-Squared Social venue – in the New Picture House – will be a “family-friendly cinema, dining and entertainment offering”, according to those behind the project.

The venue will include a restaurant and public bar, with one cinema screen retained for full-time use and another to show live sports and to host films.

An official opening date is yet to be confirmed.

Pitlochry Tesco

How the new Tesco store could look. Image: Sheridan Keane/West Ranga

Tesco is planning to open its first supermarket in Pitlochry and may welcome customers by May 2025.

Perth and Kinross Council granted planning permission for a supermarket – originally planned to be a Sainsbury’s – in 2011.

That shop was never built – however, according to a sales brochure from Sheridan Keane, the Tesco store has an opening date of May 2025 and a building warrant was also approved last June.

Blairgowrie Recreation Centre

Outside of new Blairgowrie Leisure Centre.
The new centre. Image: Live Active

The long-awaited Blairgowrie Recreation Centre is scheduled to open in early 2025.

The £36 million venue is scheduled to open five years later than expected – at twice the original cost.

It will replace the existing 40-year-old centre on the campus of Blairgowrie High School.

The project will boast a mix of indoor and outdoor facilities – including a swimming pool, games halls, dance studio and all-weather pitch.

The Courier has already taken a look inside the centre as the finishing touches are put in place.

Seaton House, St Andrews

The hotel will open in the former Scores Hotel. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The new luxury St Andrews hotel Seaton House is planning to open in early 2025.

The hotel, formerly The Scores, has been closed for refurbishment since October 2021.

Operators Valor Hospitality Partners describe it as a “five-star boutique hotel”.

It will contain 42 bedrooms, including five suites and three junior suites.

The hotel will also have two restaurants, a bar and an outdoor terrace.

Dundee Waterfront offices

The under-construction James Thomson House at Dundee Waterfront. Image: Paul Reid

A new Dundee Waterfront office block is set to be completed by April 2025 – after which it could open to workers.

James Thomson House is the latest development on Site 6, part of the wider £1 billion redevelopment of the Waterfront.

A tenant for the new offices has yet to be announced but council leader Mark Flynn says it will provide “a fantastic building for someone to be working in”.

