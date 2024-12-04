Luxury fashion retailer Flannels plans £1.1 million Dundee Overgate store

A fashion retailer has submitted £1.1 million plans to open a new shop at the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.

Flannels is hoping to take over the former Argos unit, which shut earlier this year.

The retailer – owned by the Frasers Group, which bought the Overgate in 2023 – is known for selling luxury items from brands including Prada, Christian Louboutin and Tom Ford.

There was already speculation that Frasers was eyeing up a Flannels store in the Overgate but proposals lodged with the city council show the Argos site has now been earmarked.

The proposals outline plans to remove the ceilings of the former Argos store, strip out the existing electrics and build new walls.

A new shopfront is also part of the plans and fittings will be transformed in the unit’s toilets.

The unit is next to the former Debenhams shop, which is being fitted out for a new Frasers store.

A host of retailers have signed new leases for the centre in recent weeks.

What is Flannels?

Flannels was established in 1976 in Cheshire and it has since expanded out to 80 stores across the UK.

There are currently eight Scottish Flannels outlets in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Livingston.

Luxury goods sold by the chain include £725 Canada Goose jackets and £815 Saint Laurent crossbody bags.

Both the Dundee Overgate and the Frasers Group have been approached for comment.