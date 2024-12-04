Great pictures as St Andrews University students celebrate day 2 of winter graduations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Great pictures as St Andrews University students celebrate day 2 of winter graduations

Students from 13 schools have celebrated their achievements.

St Andrews University Winter Graduations 2024: A Celebration of Achievement and Global Unity. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
St Andrews University Winter Graduations 2024: A Celebration of Achievement and Global Unity. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald & Katherine Ferries

Students from St Andrews University have celebrated during the second and final day of the 2024 winter graduations.

Two ceremonies involving 13 schools took place at the Younger Hall on Wednesday.

The second day of ceremonies took place at the iconic Younger Hall, where graduates from disciplines such as Art History, History, Divinity, and Chemistry proudly received their degrees.

Students from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and Modern Languages were also part of the celebrations.

It came after 12 other schools graduated on Tuesday.

Over the last two days, 1,000 graduates from 74 countries came together to celebrate their achievements at Younger Hall. A true testament to hard work, dedication, and global unity

Our photographer Steve Brown was there to capture some of the best moments from the second day of winter graduations.

The graduation procession makes its way to St Salvator Quad in St Andrews for the Winter Graduations
Through the crisp winter air, the graduation procession heads to St Salvator’s Quad—a journey steeped in tradition
Braving the crisp winter chill, graduates make their way to St Salvator’s Quad for a day of celebration
A chapter closes, and the adventure begins
A moment of pride and gratitude
Pride, happiness, and excitement for what’s next

St Andrews-born Hazel Irvine, who graduated with a degree in History of Art from St Andrews in 1986, was awarded a Doctor of Laws in recognition of a career in sports broadcasting spanning the Olympics, Wimbledon, World Cups, as well as snooker and golf championships.

St Andrews-born Hazel Irvine was awarded a Doctor of Laws in recognition of a career in sports broadcasting spanning the Olympics, Wimbledon, and World Cups, as well as snooker and golf championships.
Graduate Megan Ashley from Blairgowrie
Graduates Darlene Christ & Anna Imhof

Strictly Come Dancing star JJ Chalmers received a Doctor of Laws in recognition of his outstanding achievements in sport and broadcasting, his service to his country, and his place as a role model in triumphing over adversity, In addition to presenting major sporting events including the Paris Olympics, JJ is a patron of the Help for Heroes charity.

JJ paid tribute to fellow sports presenter and honorary graduate, Hazel Irvine: “I was surrounded by heroes in my time in the Marines but even today the great Hazel Irvine, a colleague and a friend and a hero is being recognised quite rightly, alongside me with her doctorate.” Image: University of St Andrews
The hard work, the late nights—it all paid off
Graduates make their way around St Salvators Quadrangle after they complete their studies at St Andrews University.
Graduate Dr Carlotta Moro
Smiling through every memory, every challenge, and every victory
Today, we celebrate not just a degree, but the strength it took to get here
From the first day to graduation day, every moment was worth it!
Smiles and excitement fill the air
Graduation is the start of something incredible!
Graduates make their way around St Salvators Quadrangle
Feeling on top of the world as a proud graduate
A walk of pride and accomplishment
Graduates circle St Salvator’s Quadrangle, marking the end of one chapter and the start of another
“The hardest part was getting here; the best part is sharing this moment with big hugs and smiles
Selfie time to capture this unforgettable moment
miles, cap, gown, and the future ahead
Graduates Dimiter Kraster, Mitchell Pavell, Trinity Carleton, Ronnais Lloyd, Ann Huang and Iona MacLean at St Andrews University
Graduates Pola Biblis, Katie Brealey, Louisa Wlandarsch, Jazmih Hane and Lauren Parker
Graduates Zhuolin Cai, Qianwei Xiao and Chaowei Guo at St Andrews University
Graduate in Classics, Fin Osbourne at St Andrews University
Graduate Dr Carlotta Moro with Dr Claudia Rossignoli
Graduate Minlong Huang
Graduate Pola Biblis
Graduates Sophia Lopez & Paulo Wieskotter
Proud graduates Xuan Fu, Sean Pemberton & Qianwei Xio

More from Fife

Police are probing the incident near the Lomond Centre. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fife charity devastated after 'deliberate' fire destroys minibus
The former J&G Innes Bookshop in St Andrews. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
Former home of famous St Andrews bookshop hits the market
Police raiding a house in Cairn Street East, Kirkcaldy, with officers at the front door and in the garden
VIDEO: Police with battering ram raid two Kirkcaldy homes
Nardone's in Lochgelly. Image: Nardone's Academy of Performing Arts
Fife drama school to upgrade security after £1k break-in
Alexander Gaul
Man dropped 'stage prop handgun' outside Fife Co-op after drugs binge
Proposed site for the new station in Newburgh
EXCLUSIVE: Rail station in 'forgotten' Fife town becomes Lib Dem budget demand
St Andrews University afternoon graduations Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Best pictures as St Andrews University winter graduations get under way
Stella Maris, the St Andrews University rector.
St Andrews University rector banned from winter graduation ceremonies over Israel row
3
Dairsie Main Street. Image: Google Maps
Man charged with 'driving at 78mph in 30 zone' in Fife village
Coastguard teams were called after a fishing boat ran aground and sank in St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Two people taken to hospital after fishing boat runs aground and sinks in St…

Conversation