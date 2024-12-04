Great pictures as St Andrews University students celebrate day 2 of winter graduations

Students from St Andrews University have celebrated during the second and final day of the 2024 winter graduations.

Two ceremonies involving 13 schools took place at the Younger Hall on Wednesday.

The second day of ceremonies took place at the iconic Younger Hall, where graduates from disciplines such as Art History, History, Divinity, and Chemistry proudly received their degrees.

Students from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and Modern Languages were also part of the celebrations.

It came after 12 other schools graduated on Tuesday.

Over the last two days, 1,000 graduates from 74 countries came together to celebrate their achievements at Younger Hall. A true testament to hard work, dedication, and global unity

Our photographer Steve Brown was there to capture some of the best moments from the second day of winter graduations.

St Andrews-born Hazel Irvine, who graduated with a degree in History of Art from St Andrews in 1986, was awarded a Doctor of Laws in recognition of a career in sports broadcasting spanning the Olympics, Wimbledon, World Cups, as well as snooker and golf championships.

Strictly Come Dancing star JJ Chalmers received a Doctor of Laws in recognition of his outstanding achievements in sport and broadcasting, his service to his country, and his place as a role model in triumphing over adversity, In addition to presenting major sporting events including the Paris Olympics, JJ is a patron of the Help for Heroes charity.