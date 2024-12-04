Fife charity devastated after ‘deliberate’ fire destroys minibus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife charity devastated after ‘deliberate’ fire destroys minibus

"Some low life has done this to a charity so close to Christmas."

By James Simpson
Police are probing the incident near the Lomond Centre. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police are probing the incident near the Lomond Centre. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Glenrothes charity has been left “devastated” after their minibus was set ablaze.

Auchmuty & Dovecot Tenants & Residents Association shared the news on Wednesday.

The vehicle was badly damaged outside their Woodside Way premises at around 2.30am.

Emergency services were scrambled to the scene as a police probe was launched.

Speaking on social media the charity slammed the “low life” responsible for the damage.

The minibus was totally destroyed during the blaze. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

They said: “We are absolutely devastated that some low life has done this to a charity so close to Christmas.

“We feed and help our over 450 families during the festive period and went into panic mode this morning.

“That’s when our knight in shining armour came along and Willie Kerr from Fife Auto Centre graciously offered his minibus to help us continue our commitments.

“Thank you all for the kind messages and words, it’s an ongoing police investigation.”

Police Scotland confirmed inquiries were ongoing.

A spokesman said: “Around 2.40am on Wednesday December 4,  we were made aware of a mini bus on fire on Woodside Way, Glenrothes.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

