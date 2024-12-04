Fife charity devastated after ‘deliberate’ fire destroys minibus

A Glenrothes charity has been left “devastated” after their minibus was set ablaze.

Auchmuty & Dovecot Tenants & Residents Association shared the news on Wednesday.

The vehicle was badly damaged outside their Woodside Way premises at around 2.30am.

Emergency services were scrambled to the scene as a police probe was launched.

Speaking on social media the charity slammed the “low life” responsible for the damage.

They said: “We are absolutely devastated that some low life has done this to a charity so close to Christmas.

“We feed and help our over 450 families during the festive period and went into panic mode this morning.

“That’s when our knight in shining armour came along and Willie Kerr from Fife Auto Centre graciously offered his minibus to help us continue our commitments.

“Thank you all for the kind messages and words, it’s an ongoing police investigation.”

Police Scotland confirmed inquiries were ongoing.

A spokesman said: “Around 2.40am on Wednesday December 4, we were made aware of a mini bus on fire on Woodside Way, Glenrothes.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”