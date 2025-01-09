St Johnstone slump has scuppered January transfers admits Simo Valakari – but new reality brings one big positive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone slump has scuppered January transfers admits Simo Valakari – but new reality brings one big positive

Andy Fisher is the only new recruit thus far.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari during St Johnstone's press conference before playing Rangers.
Simo Valakari during St Johnstone's press conference before playing Rangers. Image: SNS.

Simo Valakari has admitted that St Johnstone’s festive season Premiership collapse has scuppered a few potential transfer deals.

Since the middle of last month, Saints have lost five games and drawn one, dragging them to the bottom of the table and then eight points adrift from 11th.

The timing couldn’t have been worse, with Valakari attempting to line-up signings for a fast start to the January transfer window.

However, there is a positive to the change of plans.

The fact that any new recruits who move to McDiarmid Park have their eyes open to the realities of a relegation battle will mean that the Finn won’t have any doubts about the character of the players he does manage to bring through the door.

“We have had quite a few now who have said no because of the situation we’re in,” said Valakari.

“They waited, saw the results and after that said they didn’t want to come.

“I respect that and I don’t blame the players – they only have one career and have to do what is best for them.

“And from my point of view, I am now thinking they probably were not right for us because we need the right mentality.

“You have to be a tough guy to join us in this situation and I need tough guys to handle it.

“We need character, that is what I am looking for in every signing.

“I don’t want players who will come here because they couldn’t find anything else. I don’t see the point in that.

“Even in the situation we’re in, it has to be the right people – and if they choose to come, then it tells me they’re the right character.

Simo Valakari in the St Johnstone dugout before a game at McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari needs a lot of new players. Image: SNS.

“It doesn’t surprise me people have turned us down because we’re not offering crazy money.

“If we had lots of money we’d be able to just get people who would come for that.

“We don’t, so it’s going to be about finding the players we think have the right quality plus the kind of attitude that makes them want to help out in a relegation battle.

“You’re joining us for the fight so the ones we’ve targeted and who decide to sign up for that, that will tell me everything I need to know about them.

“Those will be the kind of people we want at this club.

“There are no miracles here – everything will be down to fight and hard work through to the end of the season.”

Good first impression

Andy Fisher, signed on loan from Swansea City, has ticked the “character” box.

“It can be easy for goalkeepers sometimes when they are not playing, sitting on the bench and earning good money,” said Valakari, who confirmed Saints are closing in on a second deal.

“But Andy didn’t want that. He wants to be playing football and that impressed me as soon as I spoke to him.

“To come here, with the position we’re in, he’s exposing himself but he’s up for the challenge.

Andy Fisher at a photocall for his unveiling as a St Johnstone player.
Andy Fisher has joined St Johnstone on loan. Image: SNS.

“He could easily have waited for the rest of the window to see what else was there but he said ‘no’. He wants to join us and help us.

“That tells me about him as a character because everyone is talking about our defending.

“So to choose to come to St Johnstone and be the keeper here, he’s got the mentality I need.”

Fisher will go straight into contention for an Ibrox debut on Sunday.

“Andy is a good goalkeeper and even today in his first session I could see the communication with the back line,” said Valakari.

“You can see the calmness he has, which is what you want from your goalkeeper because that helps the defence be calm too.

“He’s come here, doesn’t know anyone but already he was talking all the time, speaking to the defenders about where he needs them to be.

“He has played at a high level, played enough games to know his job very well so he will bring the right qualities to the team.”

