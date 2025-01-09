St Johnstone slump has scuppered January transfers admits Simo Valakari – but new reality brings one big positive

Simo Valakari has admitted that St Johnstone’s festive season Premiership collapse has scuppered a few potential transfer deals.

Since the middle of last month, Saints have lost five games and drawn one, dragging them to the bottom of the table and then eight points adrift from 11th.

The timing couldn’t have been worse, with Valakari attempting to line-up signings for a fast start to the January transfer window.

However, there is a positive to the change of plans.

The fact that any new recruits who move to McDiarmid Park have their eyes open to the realities of a relegation battle will mean that the Finn won’t have any doubts about the character of the players he does manage to bring through the door.

“We have had quite a few now who have said no because of the situation we’re in,” said Valakari.

“They waited, saw the results and after that said they didn’t want to come.

“I respect that and I don’t blame the players – they only have one career and have to do what is best for them.

“And from my point of view, I am now thinking they probably were not right for us because we need the right mentality.

“You have to be a tough guy to join us in this situation and I need tough guys to handle it.

“We need character, that is what I am looking for in every signing.

“I don’t want players who will come here because they couldn’t find anything else. I don’t see the point in that.

“Even in the situation we’re in, it has to be the right people – and if they choose to come, then it tells me they’re the right character.

“It doesn’t surprise me people have turned us down because we’re not offering crazy money.

“If we had lots of money we’d be able to just get people who would come for that.

“We don’t, so it’s going to be about finding the players we think have the right quality plus the kind of attitude that makes them want to help out in a relegation battle.

“You’re joining us for the fight so the ones we’ve targeted and who decide to sign up for that, that will tell me everything I need to know about them.

“Those will be the kind of people we want at this club.

“There are no miracles here – everything will be down to fight and hard work through to the end of the season.”

Good first impression

Andy Fisher, signed on loan from Swansea City, has ticked the “character” box.

“It can be easy for goalkeepers sometimes when they are not playing, sitting on the bench and earning good money,” said Valakari, who confirmed Saints are closing in on a second deal.

“But Andy didn’t want that. He wants to be playing football and that impressed me as soon as I spoke to him.

“To come here, with the position we’re in, he’s exposing himself but he’s up for the challenge.

“He could easily have waited for the rest of the window to see what else was there but he said ‘no’. He wants to join us and help us.

“That tells me about him as a character because everyone is talking about our defending.

“So to choose to come to St Johnstone and be the keeper here, he’s got the mentality I need.”

Fisher will go straight into contention for an Ibrox debut on Sunday.

“Andy is a good goalkeeper and even today in his first session I could see the communication with the back line,” said Valakari.

“You can see the calmness he has, which is what you want from your goalkeeper because that helps the defence be calm too.

“He’s come here, doesn’t know anyone but already he was talking all the time, speaking to the defenders about where he needs them to be.

“He has played at a high level, played enough games to know his job very well so he will bring the right qualities to the team.”