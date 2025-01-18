Young star Fran Franczak banishing loan dilemma with St Johnstone form

Since the moment Fran Franczak broke into the St Johnstone first team as a 16-year-old, successive Perth managers have been faced with a dilemma.

Do they keep the local lad at McDiarmid Park to get him closer to becoming a regular starter or send him out on loan with the same end goal in mind?

Both Craig Levein and Simo Valakari have openly weighed up the pros and cons.

A transfer window is open again, has been for over a fortnight.

But, given the way the Polish youth international is playing after forcing his way into Valakari’s starting line-up at the end of December, there’s a chance that his impressive form has seen a red line put through that conundrum once and for all.

“It was frustrating not to be playing but you’ve got to keep going and try to get in the team,” said Franczak.

“You’ve got to put in the work in training and show the manager you can play.

“The more training sessions and the more games I’ve had, the more I’m improving.

“The former manager (Levein) was good. He didn’t know whether to put me on loan or keep me.

“That showed me that he wanted me involved.

“The new manager as well – he’s playing me so I’m very happy that’s happening.

“He’s put trust and belief in me.

“I’ve not heard anything now (about a loan). I’m just focusing on the next match and playing games, not thinking about anything else.”

Cup memories

Franczak was on the books of his hometown club when Saints won the double four years ago.

With Motherwell the visitors to McDiarmid on Saturday for the first game in this year’s Scottish Cup, the 17-year-old wants to make some cup memories of his own.

“I would have been 12, 13 playing youth football here back in 2021,” he recalled.

“I watched the Scottish Cup final at home on the TV with my friends then after we went to see them coming back with the trophy. It was amazing.

“I really liked Shaun Rooney because he scored the goals. I thought he was an amazing player for the club.

“He was so versatile.”

As is Franczak, who has already played games in a few different positions.

“I really like to play midfield,” he said. “I played there when I was younger as well.

“I like to get on the ball a lot and try to take the team forward. Most of my youth football was in central midfield.

“I like wing-back as well – I’m happy to play in any position. I just love being on the pitch.”