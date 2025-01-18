Young star Fran Franczak banishing loan dilemma with St Johnstone form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Young star Fran Franczak banishing loan dilemma with St Johnstone form

The 17-year-old has fought his way into Simo Valakari's side.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone starlet, Fran Franczak, warming up at Ibrox.
St Johnstone starlet, Fran Franczak. Image: SNS.

Since the moment Fran Franczak broke into the St Johnstone first team as a 16-year-old, successive Perth managers have been faced with a dilemma.

Do they keep the local lad at McDiarmid Park to get him closer to becoming a regular starter or send him out on loan with the same end goal in mind?

Both Craig Levein and Simo Valakari have openly weighed up the pros and cons.

A transfer window is open again, has been for over a fortnight.

But, given the way the Polish youth international is playing after forcing his way into Valakari’s starting line-up at the end of December, there’s a chance that his impressive form has seen a red line put through that conundrum once and for all.

“It was frustrating not to be playing but you’ve got to keep going and try to get in the team,” said Franczak.

“You’ve got to put in the work in training and show the manager you can play.

“The more training sessions and the more games I’ve had, the more I’m improving.

“The former manager (Levein) was good. He didn’t know whether to put me on loan or keep me.

“That showed me that he wanted me involved.

Rangers' Ianis Hagi and St Johnstone's Fran Franczak in action.
St Johnstone’s Fran Franczak in action against Rangers, with Simo Valakari watching. Image: SNS.

“The new manager as well – he’s playing me so I’m very happy that’s happening.

“He’s put trust and belief in me.

“I’ve not heard anything now (about a loan). I’m just focusing on the next match and playing games, not thinking about anything else.”

Cup memories

Franczak was on the books of his hometown club when Saints won the double four years ago.

With Motherwell the visitors to McDiarmid on Saturday for the first game in this year’s Scottish Cup, the 17-year-old wants to make some cup memories of his own.

“I would have been 12, 13 playing youth football here back in 2021,” he recalled.

“I watched the Scottish Cup final at home on the TV with my friends then after we went to see them coming back with the trophy. It was amazing.

“I really liked Shaun Rooney because he scored the goals. I thought he was an amazing player for the club.

“He was so versatile.”

Fran Franczak drives forward between two Rangers players.
Fran Franczak takes the game to Rangers. Image: SNS.

As is Franczak, who has already played games in a few different positions.

“I really like to play midfield,” he said. “I played there when I was younger as well.

“I like to get on the ball a lot and try to take the team forward. Most of my youth football was in central midfield.

“I like wing-back as well – I’m happy to play in any position. I just love being on the pitch.”

