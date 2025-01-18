Stirling craft beer and food festival prepares for bumper second year

Stirling is expected to welcome around 400 food and drink fans this spring, as Epicure Festival prepares for its second annual event.

Seven craft breweries will be pouring pints at the festival, which is due to take place on Saturday April 19, in a marquee at Stirling County Rugby Football Club.

Running between 1pm and 7pm, vendors on site will be serving up everything from Spanish, Indian and vegan street food to burgers and loaded fries, as well as artisan coffees, teas and sweet treats.

The newest local kid on the craft beer block, Matty Dixon of Dunblane-based Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing Brewery, will be in attendance.

He said: “I’m delighted to be heading back to Stirling RFC’s ground, only this time as a local craft beer brewer and not an opposition player!

“The event should bring together some truly incredible beer for anyone who attends on what should be a fantastic day out.”

Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing will be joined by Central Belt breweries Simple Things Fermentations from Glasgow, Paisley’s Two Towns Down Brewing, and Sinnister Brew from Dalkeith.

Travelling from further afield, Dundee’s Holy Goat Brewing and Lune Brew Co from Lancaster are also scheduled to appear.

And, for the first time, Epicure Festival is including an alcohol-free brewery on its 2025 line-up – Jump Ship Brewing from Midlothian.

If beer isn’t your bag, the festival will also have a gin bar, cocktails, and cider provided by Edinburgh Cider Co.

Family and dog-friendly event with live music

But Epicure’s organiser Greig Mason (who also runs a similar foodie fest in Perth) says booze certainly isn’t the only focus of the event.

This year, he wants to make the Stirling event as family-friendly as possible, with dogs also welcome.

Greig told The Courier: “We’re really developing the family aspect this year, so we’ve got face painting, glitter tattoos, bouncy castles, large, outdoor games, popcorn, candyfloss and more.

“While mums, dads and caregivers enjoy a beer or a cocktail, the kids can have a play.”

There will also be live music on the day, with performers including Amy Rayner from St Andrews and Lyndsey Knox from Troon, plus more acts to be announced.

Tickets selling well

Greig says the appetite for April’s event has been big so far, with over 80% of early bird tickets already sold.

Kids can attend Epicure Festival for £1, with all money from children’s ticket sales going to a local charity.

“Last year’s inaugural event was such a great success,” said the organiser, who attracted more than 350 people to his first Stirling festival.

“We had so much amazing feedback from both the vendors and festivalgoers, I just had to do it again.

“Hopefully we’ll continue to grow year on year and attract more festivalgoers and vendors from all over the UK and possibly further afield.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook