Stirling craft beer and food festival prepares for bumper second year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Stirling craft beer and food festival prepares for bumper second year

Epicure Festival is coming back to Stirling in April.

By Alex Watson
A marquee on the grounds of Stirling County Rugby Football Club provides a venue for the festival. Image: Epicure Festival
A marquee on the grounds of Stirling County Rugby Football Club provides a venue for the festival. Image: Epicure Festival

Stirling is expected to welcome around 400 food and drink fans this spring, as Epicure Festival prepares for its second annual event.

Seven craft breweries will be pouring pints at the festival, which is due to take place on Saturday April 19, in a marquee at Stirling County Rugby Football Club.

Running between 1pm and 7pm, vendors on site will be serving up everything from Spanish, Indian and vegan street food to burgers and loaded fries, as well as artisan coffees, teas and sweet treats.

The newest local kid on the craft beer block, Matty Dixon of Dunblane-based Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing Brewery, will be in attendance.

He said: “I’m delighted to be heading back to Stirling RFC’s ground, only this time as a local craft beer brewer and not an opposition player!

“The event should bring together some truly incredible beer for anyone who attends on what should be a fantastic day out.”

Matty Dixon launched his brewery in July 2021, but now it has found a home in Dunblane. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing will be joined by Central Belt breweries Simple Things Fermentations from Glasgow, Paisley’s Two Towns Down Brewing, and Sinnister Brew from Dalkeith.

Travelling from further afield, Dundee’s Holy Goat Brewing and Lune Brew Co from Lancaster are also scheduled to appear.

And, for the first time, Epicure Festival is including an alcohol-free brewery on its 2025 line-up – Jump Ship Brewing from Midlothian.

If beer isn’t your bag, the festival will also have a gin bar, cocktails, and cider provided by Edinburgh Cider Co.

Seven independent breweries and many food vendors will be on site. Image: Epicure Festival

Family and dog-friendly event with live music

But Epicure’s organiser Greig Mason (who also runs a similar foodie fest in Perth) says booze certainly isn’t the only focus of the event.

This year, he wants to make the Stirling event as family-friendly as possible, with dogs also welcome.

Greig Mason first brought Epicure Festival to Stirling in 2024. Image: Epicure Festival

Greig told The Courier: “We’re really developing the family aspect this year, so we’ve got face painting, glitter tattoos, bouncy castles, large, outdoor games, popcorn, candyfloss and more.

“While mums, dads and caregivers enjoy a beer or a cocktail, the kids can have a play.”

There will also be live music on the day, with performers including Amy Rayner from St Andrews and Lyndsey Knox from Troon, plus more acts to be announced.

Tickets selling well

Greig says the appetite for April’s event has been big so far, with over 80% of early bird tickets already sold.

Kids can attend Epicure Festival for £1, with all money from children’s ticket sales going to a local charity.

“Last year’s inaugural event was such a great success,” said the organiser, who attracted more than 350 people to his first Stirling festival.

It’s expected that 400 people will attend the festival this year. Image: Epicure Festival

“We had so much amazing feedback from both the vendors and festivalgoers, I just had to do it again.

“Hopefully we’ll continue to grow year on year and attract more festivalgoers and vendors from all over the UK and possibly further afield.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from Food & Drink

Duncan McLachlan and Josh Whiteley at the new Ember food truck at Craigtoun Country Park.
Craigtoun Country Park welcomes a new culinary star as St Andrews chef fires up…
Cupar chef Al Roberto
Former drummer to open Italian small plate and wood-fired pizza restaurant in Cupar
Piotsa Pizza owners David Atkins and Alex Sorlei are waiting for the green light to open their new restaurant. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Take a first look inside new Stirling restaurant Piotsa Pizza
Calum Wardlaw at the pizza oven in Pizza Revolution, Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry teenager Calum steps up to save the day as Pizza Revolution's star…
Where are the top 5 toilets in Dundee's cafes and restaurants?
The inside scoop on Dundee's top 5 toilets in cafes and restaurants
2
The Tayberry sign.
Dundee's Tayberry to be reopened by well-known restaurant boss
A selection of colourful Indian dishes at Karma Lake of Mentieth.
Curry and calm combine at Karma Hotel’s Indian feast by Lake of Menteith
The 19th Hole in Earlsferry to reopen
Earlsferry's 19th Hole pub reopens 5 months after shock closure
Many of the Balcaskie Estate producers at Bowhouse. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
How Bowhouse foodies revived the 'old High Street spirit' in Fife’s East Neuk
Pete Chan outside his new takeaway Mama's in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Pete Chan returns with Mama’s - a smaller takeaway with big flavours

Conversation