Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone owner Adam Webb makes transfer pledge to back ‘right guy’ Simo Valakari

The Perth club's owner has been given a cancer all-clear.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone owner, Adam Webb, watches the Perth side beat Motherwell.
St Johnstone owner, Adam Webb, watches the Perth side beat Motherwell. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone owner Adam Webb is convinced that Simo Valakari is “the right guy” to lead his club to an exciting future.

And the American will continue to support his head coach in the transfer market, with Premiership survival a realistic aim.

Webb, who has resumed his role as chairman after getting the all-clear from cancer, reflected on a “magical moment” when Saints beat Motherwell at McDiarmid Park on Saturday, as he watched a game in the flesh for the first time since the summer.

He already knew appointing Valakari to replace Craig Levein was a wise move.

And his few days’ in Scotland have reinforced that conviction.

“It was an incredible game,” Webb told Saints TV. “With the fans’ support driving the action.

“That was what was so impressive.

“The support throughout the game was pretty magnificent for what wasn’t a very tantalising game for most of it.

St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari celebrates after his team beat Motherwell.
St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari celebrates after his team beat Motherwell. Image: SNS.

“Then when the first goal hit, to have the eruption of support and chanting, followed by the second goal was a magical moment.

“We want McDiarmid Park to be a place where the magic happens and we were just glad to be a part of one of those nights.

“To see Simo interacting with the players and fans after the game was a beautiful moment.

“The fans love his enthusiasm and he loves their enthusiasm. It’s a symbiotic relationship where everyone benefits.

“We’ve been able to get to know each other as people.

“What I see is what everyone sees – he’s got a passion for the game, our city and our players.

“The results haven’t shown it yet but we’ve found the right guy and he’s going to make his mark here in Scottish football.”

Recruitment

On recruitment plans for the last week of the January transfer window, Webb said: “We’ve brought in some great talent and there’s more on the way.

“There are more players to come in and that’s because we decided we’ve got to back Simo.

“We’re not giving up on this season.

“We’ve got the deck stacked against us and we’ve got a lot of points to make up.

“But there are plenty of games for us to do it and, with the confidence we gained on Saturday, and the confidence I’ve gained from being with Simo and hearing his diagnosis for what needs to be done with the team, I think I can say that it is not insane or illogical to be optimistic about our chances.”

