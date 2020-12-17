R&A help GB&I captain Stuart Wilson by moving Home Internationals to April

The R&A have switched the Men’s Home International matches from the end of the season to the start to assist with selection for the GB&I team to play the USA in the Walker Cup.

The matches between England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales are usually played in late August but in 2021 they will be hosted at Royal Dornoch Golf Club from April 14-16 to allow GB&I captain Stuart Wilson to run the rule over candidates to play the Americans at Seminole in Florida in May.

The Home Internationals were not played this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, giving Wilson, the former Amateur champion and GB&I player from Forfar, no opportunity to see the top amateur players in competitive action.

© Alastair Grant/AP/Shutterstock

The R&A have assumed responsibility for the matches for the first time from the Confederation of National Golf Unions (CONGU) bringing all international amateur matches involving the home nations under their umbrella.

The women’s, boys, girls and seniors home international matches will be held at the same week in the same venue for the first time, at Woodhall Spa from August 4-6.

The rearranged Curtis Cup match between Great Britain and Ireland’s women and the USA, postponed due to the pandemic this year, is scheduled to take place at Conwy from August 26-28.

The R&A has announced a revised schedule for its amateur championships and international matches in 2021 🏌️‍♂️🏌️‍♀️ Full details 👉 https://t.co/DM3XNNG28n pic.twitter.com/mJMeZv1P3Q — The R&A (@RandA) December 17, 2020

Phil Anderton, Chief Development Officer at The R&A, said, “We have considered a range of factors in revising our schedule of amateur championships and international matches and are grateful to all of the venues for their support and understanding to allow us to make these changes.

“We are hopeful that we will be able to stage these events as planned but we recognise that the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic still remains uncertain and will adapt our plans in line with the guidance provided by governments and our medical advisers.”

Scotland will also host both the men’s and women’s Amateur Championships in 2021, the women playing at Kilmarnock (Barassie) Golf Club on June 7-12 and the men the following week at Nairn and Nairn Dunbar.