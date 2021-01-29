Omega Dubai Desert Classic: Robert McIntyre ‘not pretty’ but claims the lead in Dubai

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre didn’t play as “pretty” golf as he’d like but it was still good enough for the lead as the Omega Dubai Desert Classic approached the halfway stage.

The 24-year-old left hander from Oban added a four-under, bogey-free 68 to his opening 67 to go ahead of the field. Former champions at the prestigious event at Emirates Golf Club include Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Seve Ballesteros and Colin Montgomerie.

YELLOW JERSEY….💛 A bogey free 68 (-4) @EmiratesGC and @robert1lefty currently leads @OmegaDDC Desert Classic after his second round 🚀 -9 with only one dropped shot in two days 👏🏽👏🏽 A big @EuropeanTour weekend coming up 👀 ⛳🇦🇪🏌🏼‍♂️😎 pic.twitter.com/Ysm2aalixG — Bounce (@bouncespmgt) January 29, 2021

There was still half the field out on the course shooting at MacIntyre’s nine-under total for 54 holes. But the Scot is in perfect place to make a challenge going into the weekend – and he didn’t feel completely on the mark.

‘That’s the way golf is’

“It wasn’t as pretty as yesterday’s round, if I’m being honest,” said MacIntyre. “Not as solid. But that’s the way golf is.

“You can’t have a 72-hole tournament where you hit it absolutely perfectly. Today I felt I was out of rhythm early on; we couldn’t get any momentum within the group. But I hung in there and I putted great.”

He didn’t drop a shot and only birdied one of the par fives – the 18th, which he played as his ninth. A birdie two at the tricky short seventh took him into the sole lead. Spain’s Adri Arnaus, Justin Harding of South Africa and Belgium’s Thomas Detry were still in pursuit out on the course.

Robert MacIntyre currently leads the way on day two of the #ODDC 🏌️‍♂️ The Scotsman is currently -3 for the day over the Majlis 👌#MadeForGreatness #TimeToMakeHistory pic.twitter.com/kwVzAX6LuH — OMEGA Golf Dubai (@OMEGAGolfDubai) January 29, 2021

MacIntyre’s driving and holing out were the keys to his round, he said.

‘That second cut of rough, it’s a lottery’

“You’ve got to be in the fairways,” he said. “If you miss and you’re in that second cut of rough, it’s a lottery. Sometimes you can advance it 180 yards and sometimes you can only move it a hundred.”

It’s all good news for MacIntyre’s bid to get into the World Top 50 and get an invitation to play in his first Masters in April. If he’s there by February 22 he’ll also win a spot in the Players, but the aim is just to keep pushing for a second Tour win and beyond.

“It’s a goal of mine, but it’s all taken care of by good golf,” he said. “And what I’m doing just now is I’m playing good golf and starting to find a stride with the irons.

“If I continue to do that, then that should hopefully take care of everything.”

‘Mikey’s doing a great job of keeping me in check’

MacIntyre says he has to enjoy playing to succeed, and he feels that’s there with the help of caddie, Fifer Mike Thomson.

“Just now I’m sticking to what I’ve been doing the last two days or the last week and a half, and just enjoy myself,” he said.

“Mikey’s doing a great job of keeping my in check and keeping me from losing a bit of cool. Let’s just go and enjoy ourselves and see where we end up.”

In the clubhouse in second are the USA’s Kurt Kitayama and Mikko Korhonen of Finland on seven-under, with Martin Kaymer among those just a shot back at six-under.

Richie Ramsay looks set for the weekend at one under after a par 72. Twice former winner Stephen Gallacher looks like missing out on three-over. Drumoig’s Connor Syme had a disappointing 78 after his solid opening 72 to be well out of range.