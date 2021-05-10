‘Golden Ticket’ will give junior golfers a VIP experience at AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie

With 100 days to go until the AIG Women’s Open tees off at Carnoustie the R&A are giving 100 junior golfers a golden ticket to attend the Championship and get a VIP experience.

The AIG Women’s Open aims to champion the changing face of golf and The R&A is working with golf clubs across Scotland to inspire the next generation of golf fans to attend the Championship.

Participating clubs will award a golden ticket to junior golfers who, in their own play, exhibit the values of the AIG Women’s Open. These include inclusivity, inspiring others to enjoy the sport and actively engaging with golf on and off the course.

Top tips from the best players

Golden ticket winners will be treated to a special masterclass on Monday 16th August when they will receive top tips from some of the world’s best players as well as enjoy an exclusive behind the scenes look at the Championship.

They will then be welcomed back to Carnoustie to experience the action on all four Championship days.

Zoe Ridgway, Tournament Director – AIG Women’s Open at The R&A, said, “The AIG Women’s Open plays a pivotal role in inspiring future golfers. We have created this campaign to specifically engage with young people and allow them to experience the excitement of the Championship.

“The golfers who compete in the AIG Women’s Open have an incredible level of skill, talent and athleticism. We hope that their inspiration and this opportunity will encourage golden ticket recipients to continue to develop their golf and enjoy its many benefits.”

Popov will return after her dream-come-true win at Troon

This year Sophia Popov will return to Carnoustie as the AIG Women’s Open defending champion. She made her debut in the Championship at the famous Angus links in 2011, but her breakthrough victory at Royal Troon last year provided an inspirational tale for golfers at every level of the sport.

“Winning the AIG Women’s Open was an incredibly special moment for me last year so to hear that it has inspired other golfers is quite humbling. I think that as professional athletes we are in a unique position to help promote golf by encouraging people to start playing,” said Popov.

“I really like that junior golfers will get an experience inside the ropes at the AIG Women’s Open this year. I hope that it motivates them to continue to pursue their dreams. Being the defending champion at a Major is certainly one of mine.”

All children under the age of 16 will be admitted free of charge, when accompanied by a ticket holding adult, to the AIG Women’s Open. A youth ticket for those aged 16-24 can be purchased from £10.

All tickets should be booked in advance via aigwomensopen.com.