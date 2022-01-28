Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Golf

STEVE SCOTT: Duke of York’s R&A exit was inevitable after Epstein scandal

By Steve Scott
January 28 2022, 10.43am Updated: January 28 2022, 10.48am
Prince Andrew at the Open Championship in 2010.
Prince Andrew at the Open Championship in 2010.

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews is particularly proud and protective of their close royal connections.

Six members of the royal family have been captain, three Kings – Edward VII, Edward VIII and George VI – had the post before they were crowned. Many more have been conferred honorary membership.

Thus the situation regarding the Duke of York was a supremely awkward one for them. The R&A is much more than a golf club – it’s the governing body of the game for all territories bar the USA and Mexico, and a foundation of the sport’s traditions and history.

Prince Andrew’s decision to be the first royal to relinquish his honorary membership, conferred in 1992, will therefore be of some relief to the club.

The most active golfing royal

The Duke Of York with Severiano Ballesteros at the 1997 Ryder Cup at Valderrama.

The irony is that the Duke was by some distance the most active and avid golfing royal member in the club’s 250-year history.

No other royal served on the R&A committees that govern the game as the Duke did from 2001 to 2003. He was a frequent presence at the many championships run by the R&A – almost a ubiquitous sight at the Open Championship every year – and always seen in club-branded rainsuit and cap.

He was captain of the club, significantly during their 250th anniversary year in 2003-4. The Prince led the succession of lavish celebrations the club conducted in St Andrews in the summer of 2004.

The Duke also promoted his own successful golfing event for young people, the Duke of York Young Champions Trophy. But the fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein connection led to that being wound up in April 2020.

Inevitable that golf’s close association with Prince would end

George VI, then Albert, Duke of York, drives into office as R&A captain in 1930.

From then it was inevitable that his 24 patronages and associations with golf clubs and organisations would eventually end.

Andrew was also an honorary member at the three Royal clubs in Northern Ireland, Belfast, County Down and Portrush. But his association with the Royal and Ancient was easily the most prominent.

The careful wording of the R&A statement is of note. It appears that the Duke is voluntarily relinquishing his honorary membership.

It was a private association rather than an “official” duty. But there is little question that Buckingham Palace has had a significant role in this move.

The Prince’s grandfather, George VI, was captain in 1930 when he was Duke of York. Andrew’s father Prince Philip, who died last year, had been an honorary member of the R&A since 1948.

The Princess Royal remains an honorary member of the club. She was one of the first women given the honour after the R&A became a mixed-sex club in 2014, although she is not thought to be an active golfer.

