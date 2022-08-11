Blairgowrie’s Cormac Sharpe battles through at Boys’ Amateur Championship but Connor Graham out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Blairgowrie’s Cormac Sharpe battles through at Boys’ Amateur Championship but Connor Graham out

By Steve Scott
August 11 2022, 7.19pm Updated: August 11 2022, 10.08pm
Connor Graham lost in the first round at Carnoustie.
Cormac Sharpe battled through and Oliver Mukharjee continued his exceptional recent run but three other Scots fell in the first matchplay round of the R&A Boys Championship at Carnoustie.

There was particular disappointment for Blairgowrie’s R&A Junior Open champion Connor Graham.

Connor ran into an inspired putting display by Angel Ayora, one of a hugely impressive Spanish team who are dominating the Boys and Girls matchplay draws.

But clubmate Sharpe battled all the way against Italy’s Luca Memeo, winning the 18th to force extra holes and finally prevailing on the third extra hole.

Ten in a row for Oliver

Gullane’s Mukharjee had to birdie three of the last four holes to be one of the few to beat a Spaniard, in his case Inigo Izuzquiza.

And his final shot from 194 yards to ten feet at the last invoked the famous Paul Lawrie finish at Carnoustie in 1999 – seven years before Oliver was born.

“Paul sent us a video ahead of the Boys’ Home Internationals and he was talking about that shot,” said the 16-year-old. “He said he felt calm so I was just trying to recreate that.

“I watched the highlights back and it was pretty cool to see. I had 194 yards for my approach, hit it to 10 feet with a 6-iron and made the birdie to close it out.”

With his win in the Scottish Amateur two weeks ago and three wins at the Home Internationals at Downfield, that’s ten matchplay singles in a row for Oliver. He faces top seed Jorge Siyuan Hao in Friday morning’s second round.

Ayora’s brilliance on the greens

Glenbervie’s Ross Laird was Scotland’s biggest winner in the first round, romping to a 5 and 4 victory over Marco Florioli of Italy. But Graham’s campaign ended at the first stage thanks to Ayora’s brilliance on the greens.

The 17-year-old opened with a long birdie putt at the first and that was the theme whenever Connor fought his way back into the contest. Similarly long birdie putts at six and eight had the Spaniard two up at the turn.

But Ayaro drove into the burn downwind at the 10th and Connor birdied the 11th to bring it back to all square.

The match hinged on the 15th, where Ayaro holed another long putt from just off the putting surface to go back one-up. The Spaniard walked it in from three feet out so cionfident had he become.

His birdie at 18 – after driving just 30 yards short of the burn – clinched the match.

Poulter falls in the first round

Luke Poulter, eldest son of Ryder Cup legend Ian Poulter, showed some nice touches especially in the long game but had to give best to a tenacious Jack Lee.

Poulter had his nose in front much of the way but the 17 year old from Kent drew level at 14 and won the 16th when Poulter three-putted.

He missed a great chance to get back to level when, with Lee in the bunker in two, Poulter followed him in. Two solid shots to six feet from Lee up the 18th secured a win by two holes.

In the Girls’ Championship there were four more wins for the impressive Spanish team but top seed Paula Sampedra Martin was ousted by England’s Amelia Wan.

