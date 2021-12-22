Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alan Soutar Video Diary: 18th birthday, training with ex-world champion and tribute to fallen Iraq war hero

By Ewan Smith
December 22 2021, 3.40pm Updated: December 22 2021, 4.01pm
Alan Soutar will star at Ally Pally again on Thursday
Alan Soutar will star at Ally Pally again on Thursday

Alan Soutar will take on Mensur Suljovic on Thursday bidding to book a post-Christmas return to the PDC World Darts Championship.

The Angus darts ace, known as Soots, faces World No 26 Suljovic in the second round after his debut win over Diogo Portela on Sunday.

And in Day 2 of the Courier Sport behind-the-flights video diary, Soots has given us an exclusive insight into his match build up.

Soutar’s stepson Logan, who is at London with the Dundee firefighter, turned 18 on Tuesday and enjoyed some birthday shopping.

Soots also took an emotional walk past the city’s military monuments as he remembered fallen Iraq war hero Lance Bombardier Llywelyn Karl Evans.

Alan Soutar: I’ll always remember my former 29 Commando compatriot ‘Welly’

Alan Soutar has paid tribute to his former 29 Commando colleague Wally

Nicknamed ‘Welly’, the Welshman who served at 29 Commando at the same time as Soutar.

Welly lost his life, aged 24, in a helicoptor crash in 2003.

“This always brings back memories of people who lost their lives in Afghanistan and Iraq,” Soutar told Courier Sport.

“You have a little moment and think about them.

“Right now I’m thinking about Welly. Memorial things always take me back to him as I was really good friends with him.

“These kind of things are really important to me and should be important to everyone in the UK.”

Soutar ended his Tuesday night with a private practice session with 2018 PDC World Champion Rob Cross.

Cross is currently 11th in the world and faces five-times champion Raymond Van Barnevald on Thursday night.

And Soutar added: “You aren’t going to get much better practice than with a former world champion.

“Rob is 11th in the world right now. It’s good practice for me but also for Rob as he plays Barney.

“I have a bit of friendship with him on the Pro Tour and we practice together.

“His manager is Scottish so we have a bit of link there. Away from the oche and TV cameras, Rob is a really good guy.”

EXCLUSIVE: Angus darts ace Alan Soutar launches Courier Sport video diary as he targets more PDC World Championship glory

