Dundee parents warned to look out for Covid updates during school holidays

Parents have been advised to watch out for Covid-related school updates over the holidays as children break off for Christmas.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon insisted reopening schools in January was her priority but Dundee education leader Stewart Hunter advised families to be vigilant for any changes in advice.

Schools in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross closed on Wednesday for the holidays.

The Scottish Government plans for pupils to return as normal in January, despite rising numbers of Omicron cases, but schools have also prepared for any return to remote learning, whether for individual children isolating or closures.

Dundee City Council children and families convener Mr Hunter said: “It is intended that nurseries and schools will open as planned after the holiday and there will be additional safety measures in place.

“However, I would ask all families to look at the council’s website and social media channels in case there are any updates.”

He also thanked staff in schools and nurseries and local families for helping to keep everyone safe and voiced his disappointment that Christmas activities such as nativity plays and concerts were again hampered.

And he urged people to continue following the guidance to help ensure that children can return on January 6 (January 10 for Angus pupils).

He said: “It is vital that we do everything to keep our nurseries and schools open, families make a huge contribution to that.

“The hygiene guidance in schools is there for a reason and it is heartening to see the huge backing that has been given.”

Updated guidance for schools could see the return of bubbles and pupils eating lunches in classrooms again.

New restrictions outlined by the Scottish Government on Friday also include 10-day isolation for close contacts of Covid cases, strengthened limits on schools visitors, better ventilation and more testing.