Eve Muirhead and Beijing heroes have NOT been selected by British Curling for World Championships

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

British Curling have decided NOT to send Eve Muirhead and her Olympic gold medal-winning team to this month’s World Championships in Canada.

Team Muirhead would have been aiming to complete the international full set of European, Olympics and World titles had they been chosen.

The governing body have, however, decided to select Team Morrison, who recently collected the national championship in the Beijing heroes’ absence.

The Worlds take place at the CN Centre in Prince George, British Columbia between March 19 and 27.

The Scottish line-up will be Rebecca Morrison, Gina Aitken, Sophie Sinclair, Sophie Jackson and Fay Henderson.

Congratulations Team Morrison 👏 Scottish Curling Champions 2022 🤩🥇 pic.twitter.com/UqER8DfCLU — Scottish Curling (@scottishcurling) February 27, 2022

“It’s really exciting we’ve just come off a win at the Scottish Championships and we’re all really excited to see what we are capable of out there against some of the world’s best opposition,” said Morrison.

“Our first goal is to make the play-offs and then we will re-assess after that and I think we can really use that Olympic success as a benchmark for us.

“I really hope to show the world that it is not just one good team in Scotland and we have got some depth here. We are working really hard to build that up and we hope to show that Scotland is one of the greatest curling countries.”