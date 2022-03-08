Eve Muirhead and Beijing heroes have NOT been selected by British Curling for World Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eve Muirhead and Beijing heroes have NOT been selected by British Curling for World Championships

By Eric Nicolson
March 8 2022, 3.02pm Updated: March 8 2022, 6.10pm
Team Muirhead with their Olympic golds.
British Curling have decided NOT to send Eve Muirhead and her Olympic gold medal-winning team to this month’s World Championships in Canada.

Team Muirhead would have been aiming to complete the international full set of European, Olympics and World titles had they been chosen.

The governing body have, however, decided to select Team Morrison, who recently collected the national championship in the Beijing heroes’ absence.

The Worlds take place at the CN Centre in Prince George, British Columbia between March 19 and 27.

The Scottish line-up will be Rebecca Morrison, Gina Aitken, Sophie Sinclair, Sophie Jackson and Fay Henderson.

“It’s really exciting we’ve just come off a win at the Scottish Championships and we’re all really excited to see what we are capable of out there against some of the world’s best opposition,” said Morrison.

“Our first goal is to make the play-offs and then we will re-assess after that and I think we can really use that Olympic success as a benchmark for us.

“I really hope to show the world that it is not just one good team in Scotland and we have got some depth here. We are working really hard to build that up and we hope to show that Scotland is one of the greatest curling countries.”

