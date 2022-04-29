Eve Muirhead and Bobby Lammie in final of World Mixed Doubles curling as Perthshire Olympic champion aims to complete gold medal set

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eve Muirhead is one match away from completing the full set of major curling medals after the Perthshire Olympic champion reached the final of the World Mixed Doubles with Bobby Lammie.

The Scottish duo have been in magnificent form in Geneva this week, negotiating the group stage without losing a game.

And now they have kept that undefeated run going by defeating Germany 8-3 with an end to spare in the semi-final.

The pair will face either Switzerland or Norway in tomorrow’s final.

Wow! 🤩 Bobby Lammie makes contact with two stones, taking one red out directly and raising his own stone to send another flying, and Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 lie three against power play. Watch the #WMDCC2022 live on the Curling Channel at https://t.co/fy3vfdBx89#curling pic.twitter.com/FWiqCuci6F — World Curling (@worldcurling) April 29, 2022

Eve said: “That was a clinical performance and we controlled the game.

“I personally didn’t have my best game but Bobby was outstanding.

“He made lots of crucial shots and made my life easy at the end.”

She added: “It’s nice to get to a world championship final. It’s been a very good week so far, so we want to keep it going for tomorrow.”

Eve has previously won Olympic, European and World gold in the women’s game and this is the first time she has competed in the mixed championships.