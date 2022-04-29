Eve Muirhead and Bobby Lammie in final of World Mixed Doubles curling as Perthshire Olympic champion aims to complete gold medal set

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Eve Muirhead and Bobby Lammie in final of World Mixed Doubles curling as Perthshire Olympic champion aims to complete gold medal set

By Eric Nicolson
April 29 2022, 5.30pm
Eve Muirhead and Bobby Lammie.

Eve Muirhead is one match away from completing the full set of major curling medals after the Perthshire Olympic champion reached the final of the World Mixed Doubles with Bobby Lammie.

The Scottish duo have been in magnificent form in Geneva this week, negotiating the group stage without losing a game.

And now they have kept that undefeated run going by defeating Germany 8-3 with an end to spare in the semi-final.

The pair will face either Switzerland or Norway in tomorrow’s final.

Eve said: “That was a clinical performance and we controlled the game.

“I personally didn’t have my best game but Bobby was outstanding.

“He made lots of crucial shots and made my life easy at the end.”

She added: “It’s nice to get to a world championship final. It’s been a very good week so far, so we want to keep it going for tomorrow.”

Eve has previously won Olympic, European and World gold in the women’s game and this is the first time she has competed in the mixed championships.

