Mitchell means business at midpoint of 2022 British GT campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Mitchell means business at midpoint of 2022 British GT campaign

By Graham Brown
June 24 2022, 11.45am
British GT action switches to a Snetterton double-header for Angus racer Sandy Mitchell this weekend. Supplied by McMedia.
British GT action switches to a Snetterton double-header for Angus racer Sandy Mitchell this weekend. Supplied by McMedia.

Former champ Sandy Mitchell is determined Snetterton will be a happy British GT hunting ground again this weekend.

The Forfar racer and teammate Adam Balon have work to do to ignite their 2022 title challenge.

But 22-year-old Lamborghini factory ace Mitchell is fired up to get back to the top step of the podium.

Sandy Mitchell and Adam Balon
Sandy Mitchell (left) and Adam Balon. Supplied by McMedia.

And the weekend double-header presents a brace of opportunities at a Norfolk track the young Scot has happy memories of.

Record-breaking win

It’s a place where he was winning at more than 150 miles per hour before he was even road legal to get behind the wheel.

In 2016 he became British GT’s youngest ever winner at the age of 16 years and 169 days.

It’s a championship record which still stands today.

“Snetterton has definitely played an important role in my sportscar career,” says Mitchell.

“It’s where I won my first-ever British GT4 race, and I’ve regularly either won there, or finished on the podium.”

Sandy Mitchell Snetterton win
Sandy Mitchell (right) was just 16 when he set the record as British GT’s youngest winner at Snetterton.

The Angus driver now competes in the top-flight GT3 category in a Lamborghini Huracan prepared by Barwell Motorsport.

In May, Mitchell and Balon won British GT’s Blue Riband event, the three-hour Silverstone 500.

It was another history-making outing for the former Dundee High School pupil, as the race’s first two-time winner.

Sandy Mitchell Silverstone 500
Balon and Mitchell celebrate Silverstone 500 success earlier this season. Supplied by McMedia.

And after finishing on the podium at Snetterton last season, the duo are eyeing victory in at least one of this weekend’s two one-hour races.

“Snetterton marks the mid-point of the British GT season, so it’s crucial Adam and I leave Norfolk with a good haul of points this weekend, and ideally a race win,” he said.

“The last couple of British GT races have each been three-hours, so switching back to two 60-minute races in a day demands a completely different set-up for both the drivers and team.

“Snetterton’s a pretty cool circuit.

“It’s quite long, which is nice, and includes a good mix of demands, with tight, twisty bits and long fast sections. It’s a good combination.

“The last section of the circuit is the most demanding.

“But it’s also somewhere you can definitely make a lot of time up by getting it right.

“We’ve won sprint races at Snetterton before, and we know how good the guys at Barwell are at setting up the car.

“So we head to Norfolk with a really strong chance of achieving the results we want.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier