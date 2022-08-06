Dundee fighter Sam Hickey will fight for Commonwealth boxing gold on Sunday after stunning stoppage in silver medal bout

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boxer Sam Hickey is through to the Commonwealth Games final after stopping Lewis Richardson in the second round.

The 22-year-old stunned his English opponent with a number of blows before knocking him off his feet with the referee forced to stop the contest.

This fight was the second in a row where the man in the middle had to intervene after Hickey was too much for Nigeria’s Benson Adeyinka.

The Lochee fighter was even quicker this time with a second round stoppage.

Hickey looked determined from to get the better of Richardson, who he faced in the semi-final of this year’s European Championship.

The Englishman came out on top then but the Dundonian made sure lightning didn’t strike twice.

Hickey started brightly with a couple of body shots but neither fighter was able to deliver any serious blows, until the final moments of the first round.

The Dundonian landed a punch right on Richardson’s chin seconds before the bell. The referee stopped the fight temporarily for a standing count to ensure the Englishman was fit to continue.

Determined to come out stronger in the second round, the Englishman came out a bit quicker as he tried to claw himself back into the match.

However, it was all over half way through the round when a fierce right hand from Hickey knocked his opponent off his feet.

Richardson, dazed, got back to his feet but the referee called the contest early with Hickey victorious.

He will now go for gold in tomorrow’s final where he will face Callum Peters of Australia.