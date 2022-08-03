Lochee fighter Sam Hickey guaranteed Commonwealth Games bronze after stunning stoppage win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lochee fighter Sam Hickey guaranteed Commonwealth Games bronze after stunning stoppage win

By Reporter
August 3 2022, 3.46pm Updated: August 3 2022, 4.28pm
Sam Hickey celebrates his stoppage victory.
Sam Hickey celebrates his stoppage victory.

Dundee’s Sam Hickey stopped Nigeria’s Benson Adeyinka to guarantee himself a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games.

The Lochee lad delivered an explosive quarter-final performance, with the referee waving it off in the third round after Adeyinka was badly hurt to the head.

The early finish put the seal on another dominant display from the 22-year-old, who was punch perfect in his last-16 scrap with Saint Lucia’s Kyghan Mortley on Sunday.

And he will now face England’s Lewis Richardson in the silver medal bout.

Benson Adeyinka gets standing eight count after being hurt by Sam Hickey.
Hickey celebrates after ref waves off the fight.
Hickey celebrates after ref waves off the fight.

BBC pundit and former world champ Richie Woodhall said: “What a semi-final we’ve got. That will be a cracker.”

The first round was a cagey affair, with southpaw Adeyinka kept at bay by Hickey’s jab.

The Nigerian was guilty of rushing in and falling short on a number of occasions and the Scot was quick to punish him with the right hand.

Fight was a cagey affair before Hickey took control.
Sam Hickey sizes up opponent Benson Adeyinka.

Hickey came under fire briefly in the second round as Adekyinka stepped up the pace and took wild swings at close quarters.

But with 30 seconds left he hurt his rival with a body shot before showboating in front of the Birmingham crowd.

Stunning stoppage

And the Dundee fighter was soon in dreamland in the third round, halting Adeyinka’s attack with brutal shots to body and head and it wasn’t long before the referee stepped in to give the Nigerian a standing eight count.

Hickey then showcased his credentials as a finisher.

He refused to let Adeyinka off the hook and unleashed another barrage of blows to the head, prompting the official to stop the bout.

The boy from the City of Discovery’s gold medal pursuit continues.

