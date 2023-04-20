Ex-world champion Gerwyn Price set for Arbroath darts event – thanks to Angus ace Alan Soutar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-world champion Gerwyn Price set for Arbroath darts event – thanks to Angus ace Alan Soutar

Ex-world champion Price will play his first ever Scottish solo exhibition in Soutar's Angus hometown on Friday.

By Ewan Smith
Alan Soutar is looking forward to welcoming Gerwyn Price to Arbroath. Image: PDC
Alan Soutar is looking forward to welcoming Gerwyn Price to Arbroath. Image: PDC

Gerwyn Price will play his first ever solo Scottish darts exhibition in Arbroath on Friday – thanks to Angus darts hero Alan Soutar.

Former world champion Price will open up a four-day tour of Scotland at the town’s Meadowbank Inn at an exhibition being promoted by Arbroath’s Soutar.

He will face a number of local darts players at the sell-out event with the prospect of a late-night shoot-out with Soots.

And Soots believes the appearance of the Welsh wizard – renowned for his fist-pumping at TV events – will allow darts fans to see him in a new light.

“This will give people from Arbroath a better insight into Gezzy,” said Soots.

“He’s totally different to the person they see on stage or on TV.

“He has a massive persona on TV. He’s a strong, fist-pumping, pumped-up ex-rugby player to them.

“But he’s not really like that. That’s just a stage presence.

“He’ll be different in the hall in Arbroath. People will see him in a different light..

“He’s quiet-spoken, friendly. He’s a good guy who just gets on with it.

Persona

Alan Soutar will welcome Gerwyn Price to Arbroath. Image: PDC”I get to see that on the ProTour and he’s different from his stage persona.

“I’m absolutely delighted he’s coming my hometown.

“It’s his first-ever solo exhibition tour of Scotland and I can’t think of any better place for him to make his debut up here than Arbroath.

“When we had the opportunity to, via Scottish Darts Exhibitions to bring him to Scotland, I wanted Arbroath to be the first port of call.

“It’s a big deal for the town.

“He’s been world champion and world no. 1.

“At the minute, he’s probably the best player in the planet.

“He’s winning multiple Euro Tours and several nights at the Premier League. On current form, he’s the best player in the world.

“What a perfect time for Gezzy to come to Arbroath.

“But he could also send a few people home unhappy because they might only get 12 darts against him.”

Alan Soutar v Gerwyn Price Arbroath shoot-out?

Soots, currently world no. 34, narrowly lost his only ProTour clash with Price in August 2022.

And while he wants to ensure the local darts stars get the chance to take on Gezzy, he may be tempted to take on his PDC rival in Arbroath.

Alan Soutar could face Gerwyn Price in Arbroath. Image: Taylor Lanning / PDC

“I’ve only played him once in Wigan,” said Soots.

“He beat me 6-4 and checked out a 156 at a crucial point in the match to break me.

“He’s a different level player to me – at the moment. But like all of them, he’s there to be beaten.

“I wasn’t sure if I’d play Gerwyn or not at the exhibition.

“I’d rather others had the opportunity but some people have asked me about it.

“I’ll bring my tartan trousers and a shirt and if there’s call for it at the end I may have a wee ding-dong with him.”

