Ex-world champion Gerwyn Price set for Arbroath darts event – thanks to Angus ace Alan Soutar

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gerwyn Price will play his first ever solo Scottish darts exhibition in Arbroath on Friday – thanks to Angus darts hero Alan Soutar.

Former world champion Price will open up a four-day tour of Scotland at the town’s Meadowbank Inn at an exhibition being promoted by Arbroath’s Soutar.

He will face a number of local darts players at the sell-out event with the prospect of a late-night shoot-out with Soots.

And Soots believes the appearance of the Welsh wizard – renowned for his fist-pumping at TV events – will allow darts fans to see him in a new light.

“This will give people from Arbroath a better insight into Gezzy,” said Soots.

𝗚𝗘𝗥𝗪𝗬𝗡 𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗗𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗦 𝗘𝗫𝗛𝗜𝗕𝗜𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡

Meadowbank Inn, Arbroath

Friday evening, 21st April 2023 🎟️ Secure your tickets now! 🟡 GOLD VIP : £50

✅ Front Row Seating ⚪️ SILVER VIP : £40

✅ Second Row Seating 🔵 STANDARD TICKETS : £30

✅ Venue Seating pic.twitter.com/HtYBSsCkO1 — Alan Soutar (@soots180) March 10, 2023

“He’s totally different to the person they see on stage or on TV.

“He has a massive persona on TV. He’s a strong, fist-pumping, pumped-up ex-rugby player to them.

“But he’s not really like that. That’s just a stage presence.

“He’ll be different in the hall in Arbroath. People will see him in a different light..

“He’s quiet-spoken, friendly. He’s a good guy who just gets on with it.

Persona

Alan Soutar will welcome Gerwyn Price to Arbroath. Image: PDC”I get to see that on the ProTour and he’s different from his stage persona.

“I’m absolutely delighted he’s coming my hometown.

“It’s his first-ever solo exhibition tour of Scotland and I can’t think of any better place for him to make his debut up here than Arbroath.

“When we had the opportunity to, via Scottish Darts Exhibitions to bring him to Scotland, I wanted Arbroath to be the first port of call.

“It’s a big deal for the town.

PRICE'S HIGHEST PREMIER LEAGUE AVERAGE! Absolutely ridiculous stuff from Gerwyn Price, averaging 115.97 in a 6-2 win over Chris Dobey! That is staggering from the Welshman, and Dobey could do nothing about it! https://t.co/kx9ccUMQvU | #PLDarts QF pic.twitter.com/fQLkucVR5n — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) April 13, 2023

“He’s been world champion and world no. 1.

“At the minute, he’s probably the best player in the planet.

“He’s winning multiple Euro Tours and several nights at the Premier League. On current form, he’s the best player in the world.

“What a perfect time for Gezzy to come to Arbroath.

“But he could also send a few people home unhappy because they might only get 12 darts against him.”

Alan Soutar v Gerwyn Price Arbroath shoot-out?

Soots, currently world no. 34, narrowly lost his only ProTour clash with Price in August 2022.

And while he wants to ensure the local darts stars get the chance to take on Gezzy, he may be tempted to take on his PDC rival in Arbroath.

“I’ve only played him once in Wigan,” said Soots.

“He beat me 6-4 and checked out a 156 at a crucial point in the match to break me.

“He’s a different level player to me – at the moment. But like all of them, he’s there to be beaten.

“I wasn’t sure if I’d play Gerwyn or not at the exhibition.

“I’d rather others had the opportunity but some people have asked me about it.

“I’ll bring my tartan trousers and a shirt and if there’s call for it at the end I may have a wee ding-dong with him.”