EVE MUIRHEAD: Scale back the Commonwealth Games to give them a chance to survive

The future of the event is uncertain in the short and long-term.

Eilish McColgan with her gold medal after winning the women's 10,000m at last year's Commonwealth Games. Image: PA.
By Eve Muirhead

The Commonwealth Games have a special place in the hearts of Scots who love sport.

And for many competitors, it will turn out to be the pinnacle of their careers.

Even for athletes who manage to go to Commonwealth Games and Olympic Games and win medals in both, like Sir Chris Hoy for example, the fact that you get the chance to represent Scotland in a multi-sport event of this scale makes it unique.

Having spent a lot of time at the Glasgow Games in 2014 and Birmingham last year, it hasn’t lost its magic or its appeal for the British public.

Crowds are big over here and TV audiences the same.

In some ways it feels bizarre that it’s under threat as a format.

Even though Victoria have pulled out as 2026 hosts, I’d be very surprised if there isn’t a solution found for the next one.

But given the pool of potential hosts is getting smaller and smaller, something needs to change to make them sustainable in the long-term.

The Commonwealth Games is a victim of its own success.

It’s closer to being a mini-Olympics than it’s ever been in terms of profile – and for some sports, quality of competition – but the costs of hosting it don’t stack up.

As we’re seeing with the closure of ice rinks and swimming pools over here, politicians find it hard to justify expenditure on sport when budgets are getting tightened.

The Games being scaled back seems like the only feasible solution to save it for future generations.

Fewer sports and a smaller geographical spread of venues would make sense.

Which sports to leave in and which to leave out will be the hard bit, of course.

Good luck to whoever makes those decisions!

I was in Birmingham last summer to watch my friend Katie Robertson and the Scottish hockey team.

They’re in France just now, playing warm-up games for the European Championships next month.

Katie’s been made captain, with Sarah Robertson injured.

They’ve had a couple of good wins recently and have kept the momentum up that they built at the Commonwealth Games when they were close to getting out of their group.

They’re a great example of the Games being a ‘pinnacle of a career’ achievement AND a springboard to improvement.

Time will tell whether Carlo Alcaraz beating Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final was a ‘passing of the baton’ moment.

As impressive as the new champion was, it’s far too early to write the man who has won more Grand Slams than any other male player off.

The smart money is on Djokovic having a few more left in him.

Either way, though, it is a very important stage in an athlete’s career when he or she is able to beat the best.

I can remember the confidence it gave me as a curler on the way up when I finally the better of the likes of Anette Norberg and Jennifer Jones for the first time.

Thankfully, retiring at the top has meant that I’ve never had to wrestle with the emotions of feeling that I’d hung around too long.

‘Changing of the guard’ can be gradual or it can be sudden but it will always be tough to take!

