Man, 36, taken to hospital after disturbance at Dundee multi

A 36-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a disturbance at a multi in Dundee.

At least five police units descended on Hilltown Terrace during the incident at Tulloch Court on Thursday night.

One Hilltown Terrace resident described seeing police arriving at the scene.

The man, who did not want to be named, said: “The police came racing into the street at around 9.30pm.

“We were aware officers were in Tulloch Court and there was a man taken away in an ambulance.

“The police were here for a bit and appeared to be on one of the lower floors within the block.

“There were still two police cars at the multi just after 11pm.”

Police investigating Tulloch Court disturbance

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.30pm on Thursday, police attended a concern for person call and report of a disturbance at an address in Tulloch Court, Hilltown Terrace, Dundee.

“A 36-year-old man has been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment. There are no further details.

“Inquiries into the incident are continuing.”