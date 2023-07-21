Man, 36, taken to hospital after disturbance at Dundee multi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Man, 36, taken to hospital after disturbance at Dundee multi

Police were called to the Hilltown area on Thursday night.

By James Simpson
Police at Tulloch Court, Dundee.
Police at Tulloch Court, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A 36-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a disturbance at a multi in Dundee.

At least five police units descended on Hilltown Terrace during the incident at Tulloch Court on Thursday night.

One Hilltown Terrace resident described seeing police arriving at the scene.

The man, who did not want to be named, said: “The police came racing into the street at around 9.30pm.

Tulloch Court.

“We were aware officers were in Tulloch Court and there was a man taken away in an ambulance.

“The police were here for a bit and appeared to be on one of the lower floors within the block.

“There were still two police cars at the multi just after 11pm.”

Police investigating Tulloch Court disturbance

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.30pm on Thursday, police attended a concern for person call and report of a disturbance at an address in Tulloch Court, Hilltown Terrace, Dundee.

“A 36-year-old man has been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment. There are no further details.

“Inquiries into the incident are continuing.”

More from Dundee

Smoke was billowing from a property on Rankine Street, Dundee. Image: Supplied
Smoke pours from Dundee flat during late-night blaze
Paul Hegarty showed off his Scotland memorabilia during his visit to the Football Memories group. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dundee United icon Paul Hegarty on marking Maradona and what he thinks of his…
Time for a seat and a blether after a busy morning's shopping at the Keiller Centre in Dundee.
In pictures: What life was like in Dundee in 1983
Jordon Forster during his time playing for Dundee.
Abusive ex-Dundee and Fife footballer ordered to stay away from former partner for 10…
Veronika and Jaiomir Stifter will graduate on Friday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Married couple graduating from same Abertay university course eyeing honeymoon celebration
Stephanie Duthie and daughter Bryony
'I need my beautiful girl to be OK': Dundee mum's agony as daughter continues…
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has come under pressure of his commitment to keep the two-child benefit cap. Image: PA
Dundee and Fife among worst hit by two-child cap - see how your area…
Renowned Scottish artist Dennis Buchan has died.
Dennis Buchan: Arbroath born artist and fellow of Royal Scottish Academy dies
The proposed AMTE Power factory at the former Michelin tyre factory site in Dundee.
Dundee 'gigafactory' company AMTE Power on brink of administration
We've had a first look inside the new shop at Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.
First look at new Overgate Shopping Centre beauty store