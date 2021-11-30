Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment

Babcock marks opening of £31m Rosyth assembly hall with plans to recruit 500 workers

By Gavin Harper
November 30 2021, 3.18pm Updated: November 30 2021, 5.24pm
The huge new assembly hall has been opened and work will begin on the first frigate soon.
The huge new assembly hall has been opened and work will begin on the first frigate soon.

Babcock unveiled plans to recruit 500 staff to build Royal Navy frigates in Rosyth as it officially opened a new £31 million assembly hall.

The 500 new jobs are part of the build programme for type 31 frigates.

The programme is expected to bring 1,250 new jobs to Rosyth, while creating the same number in the UK-wide supply chain.

The new jobs include up to 150 support operator roles.

The massive new Babcock assembly hall at Rosyth.

Sean Donaldson, managing director of Babcock’s Rosyth site, said: “There will be a mix of people who are already skilled.

“Semi-skilled people will work alongside the trades. The intention is to give them a route into adult apprenticeships.

“We’ve been working with Fife College on that – there is a real chance for people to build careers or to change careers if they wish.”

Opening of Babcock state-of-the-art facility

The Venturer Building, which stands 147m long and 62m wide, plus 42m high, took two years to build.

Mr Donaldson said it was a “massively significant” day for the firm.

“It is really important for the company, for the workforce and for the local area.

“These are products that people are going to put their heart and soul into.

“For them to leave from Rosyth is hugely significant for the people and for the local area.”

There was a demonstration of two 125-tonne gantry cranes, which will be used in the assembly of he frigates.

Rehan Mohammed and Kayla Balfour, from King’s Road Primary School, were also in attendance.

The primary 7 pupils planted shrubs to add the final touches to the facility.

Rehan Mohammed and Kayla Balfour were at the opening.

The new Babcock assembly hall will house two frigates for uninterrupted, parallel assembly and will support increased productivity through improved access to the platforms.

Pride at unveiling new assembly hall

Will Erith, Babcock Marine chief executive, said it was a “proud” day.

He said: “It is a really significant programme.

“There is a knock-on benefit for the wider community here, with whom we have a really close relationship.

The steel cutting ceremony for the Royal Navy HMS Venturer took place in September.

“That is an important part of what we do.”

“The team have done an incredible job. We remain ahead of schedule and it’s a proud moment.”

Mr Erith said the new Babcock assembly hall will deliver “a very real step change in capacity and capability for modern UK shipbuilding.”

The Babcock Marine chief executive also outlined the next stages of the type 31 frigate build programme.

The first parts of the first frigate will be in the new assembly hall within the next few weeks.

More from The Courier