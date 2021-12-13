Dundee art gallery claims it’s forced to close due to ‘toxic’ fumes from garage By Maria Gran December 13 2021, 1.47pm Updated: December 14 2021, 5.50pm Kathryn Rattray inside her Meadow Mill gallery. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Dundee student creating art with her eyes branded ‘star’ by Grayson Perry Autumn art round-up: Casual collector or connoisseur, The Courier’s got you covered ‘Absolutely outrageous’ — Drunk motorist drove from Dundee to Aberdeen with ‘disintegrated’ tyre From derelict mill to popular museum: Verdant Works celebrates 25th anniversary