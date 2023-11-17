Is the property you manage ready for net zero?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business & Environment

Is the property you manage ready for net zero?

Measure your carbon footprint and get an EV charger grant for your property.

In partnership with Energy Saving Trust
Two women talking to each other while their electric car charges at a charging station in a car park
With an impending ban on the sale of new fossil fuel vehicles, there's a rapidly growing demand for EV charge points.

Organisations should determine their climate impact to prepare for net zero. For property factors and managers, there’s an EV charger grant in Scotland that can help reduce their carbon footprints.

Property factors and landlords should consider having electric vehicle charging infrastructure within their sites as the UK aims to reach net zero by 2050.

With commercial activity accounting for around 18% of the UK’s total carbon emissions, the government is pushing companies to be more transparent about their plans to hit carbon reduction targets.

However, many small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), including property factors and landlords, cannot make decarbonisation commitments because they don’t even know what carbon accounting is.

What is carbon accounting?

Much like an accountant conducting an audit, carbon accounting involves quantifying the impact of an organisation’s activities. It requires tracking how much greenhouse gas emissions an organisation or business emits to understand its climate impact and to set goals to cut harmful emissions.

Your organisation’s carbon footprint

The amount of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere from your organisation’s activities is known as its carbon footprint.

These emissions can be divided into three categories:

1. Scope one emissions

These emissions come directly from your organisation or business, including those from fuel combustion in furnaces and vehicles as well as from chemical production.

2. Scope two emissions

These come indirectly from the consumption of energy bought from utility sources that you don’t own, including electricity, heating and cooling.

3. Scope three emissions

These cover all other indirect emissions linked to your commercial activities that your business doesn’t own or control. These include your entire supply chain, purchased goods, travel, waste, assets and investments. These emissions also come from how consumers use your products and services.

Measuring your organisation’s carbon footprint

Start by listing every operation, product and service. Then calculate emissions using bills or by asking your service providers for relevant information.

Some of the largest emitters for businesses are:

  • Gas and oil
  • Air conditioning maintenance
  • Specialist equipment maintenance
  • Manufacturing
  • Waste
  • Staff travel
  • Transport fleets
  • Fuel for vehicles

Find out more about how to measure your emissions.

Once you’ve measured emissions in all three categories, you’ll be able to complete a full emissions inventory.

Opportunity for property factors

man charges electric vehicle at a charging point
Property factors should consider having electric vehicle charging infrastructure within their sites.

For property factors, one way to help minimise emissions is to set up electric vehicle charging infrastructure within their developments.

This will also help to meet the rapidly growing demand for charge points. As many as 300,000 public charging locations are expected to be needed by 2030. That’s when Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) are seen to increase to 10 million in the UK, largely due to the impending ban on the sale of new vehicles with internal combustion engines.

Having charge points is also good for business, with research showing that customers want to support companies that help address the climate emergency. Currently, many investors also consider net zero plans when choosing their partners.

Get an EV charger grant in Scotland

In Scotland, property factors can apply for up to 50% of the cost of buying and installing charging infrastructure for their residential properties.

This scheme is available to those who manage and maintain land or property owned by more than one homeowner. This includes organisations that manage communal parking for residential properties.

If this sounds useful, make sure to apply before the fund closes.

Learn more about the factored development chargepoint funding.

More from Business & Environment

woman uses her smartphone and leans against her electric car as it charges
Why electric vehicles are smart for business (and how to get help with chargepoints)
Saf is produced from sustainable sources such as agricultural waste and used cooking oil (Steve Parsons/PA)
British Airways’ green fuel project wins Government backing
Severn Trent was the biggest beneficiary of a recent Ofwat review (Rui Vieira/PA)
Shareholders to see if Severn Trent will turn on the investment taps
NMC Health entered administration in 2020 (NMC Health/PA)
Collapsed NMC Health misled markets over £3.2bn of debt, says watchdog
Music lovers are being warned by a major bank to watch out for scammers circling as Glastonbury Festival tickets become available (Ben Birchall/PA)
Music lovers hoping to attend Glastonbury warned to watch out for scammers
Alstom has announced plans to make hundreds of staff redundant (Alamy/PA)
Alstom job cuts not connected to HS2 decision, says PM
Marston’s has appointed Justin Platt to be its next boss (Marston’s/PA)
Pub giant Marston’s hires Merlin executive to be next boss
Driving test waiting times have increased (James Manning/PA)
DVSA ‘disappointed’ as workers balloted for strike action
Some 26% of people earning a six-figure salary say they are living pay cheque to pay cheque, RBC Brewin Dolphin said (Anthony Devlin/PA)
26% of people earning £100,000-plus ‘living month-to-month amid costs squeeze’
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will receive the final OBR forecast later (Toby Melville/PA)
Hunt to receive key OBR forecast as Tories eye inheritance tax cuts