Partnership Home Business & Environment

A closer look at the recipe for success behind The Spray Factory

The family business’s roots in Dundee stretch back all the way to 1894.

In partnership with The Spray Factory
Charlie and Ally Small standing in front of The Spray Factory van
Brothers Charlie and Ally Small manage The Spray Factory in Dundee.

Now managed by the 5th generation of the same family, The Spray Factory in Dundee goes to prove that business longevity and success is more than possible with the right attitude towards change.

The Small family first owned a painter and decorator business, called Stewart Small and Son, back in 1894.

Over the years, it adapted to outpace competitors within the industry. When the original premises in Gallagher Retail Park had a fire around two decades ago, the business relocated to Brewery Lane and the family invested in a purpose-built factory.

Now renamed The Spray Factory, it specialises in spraying and refurbishing kitchens, furniture and joinery manufactured goods.

Relationships are key in a family business

The Spray Factory spraying booth at the Brewery Lane factory.
The purpose-built factory includes three spraying booths, like this one pictured above.

Today, its managed by Charlie and Ally Small, brothers who took over when their father retired in 2019.

It’s remained under the Small family’s ownership and management throughout its long history, a key factor in its longevity.

Charlie said: “We’re very proud of the relationship we have, Ally and I. There has to be a successful relationship otherwise the business just wouldn’t run.

“As well as our relationship, you also need a good team it’s not just us. Three of our workforce have been working with The Spray Factory for over 15 years.

“There’s a lot of experience here. There’s not much we haven’t seen before or dealt with.”

Facing challenges and becoming sector leaders

The Spray Factory van going over the Tay Bridge in Dundee
The Spray Factory works with customers across Scotland from its base in Dundee.

Of course, while the business is still a success today, there has been difficult times.

Charlie said: “There are challenges, we’re not immune to rising business costs like everyone else. But we’re in refurbishment, so we’re lucky that people are still spending money on their furniture or kitchens. We feel we’ve come through the challenging period recently.”

And the level of client satisfaction they get makes it all worthwhile too.

Charlie explains: “It’s always pleasing for us to see the end results. We put out quality work from our Brewery Lane factory, that’s what really sets us apart.

“There are competitors out there, but we’re different because we have a purpose-built factory.

“We take the kitchen and furniture away to the factory, minimising disruption and providing a factory finish.

Tapping into customer trends

Timing wise, The Spray Factory is also the ideal offering for today’s market, with an increasing societal focus on reducing waste culture and upcycling meaning refurbishment is a popular option for many customers.

The team can transform the bones of a good kitchen or furniture into something that looks brand new.

Charlie said: “People are aware of the idea of reducing waste, reusing and recycling, whether that’s their kitchen or furniture. Today’s customers are wiser, they want to know what they can do with what they’ve got – that’s important.”

It’s also a cost-effective option, certainly in comparison to investing in a whole new kitchen, for example.

With once popular wooden kitchens and furniture falling out of style, The Spray Factory can simply repaint and refinish items for customers in trendier, solid colours.

Here’s a before-and-after slider that shows just big an impact this kind of refurbishment can make:

A winning approach at The Spray Factory Dundee

Charlie and Ally are delighted that, as the fifth generation owners of The Spray Factory, they’re helping to set the business up for even further success.

Charlie ended: “Year on year, we’ve seen growth. Our turnover and profits are up.

“We cover the whole of Scotland and we travel for customers, especially for the kitchen refurbishments.

Find out more about how The Spray Factory in Dundee can help transform your kitchen or furniture.

