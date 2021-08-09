McGill: Dundee building services firm gives Lochee United a £100,000 makeover

A Dundee firm has invested a six-figure sum in one of the city’s football clubs.

Building services firm McGill has completed a £100,000 refurbishment at Thomson Park, home of junior football side Lochee United.

The work included refurbishing the changing rooms and a new club website.

Lochee United have ambitions to climb into the professional ranks.

The improvements will help them obtain an SFA licence and move into the Highland League should they win the Midlands League and subsequent play-off match.