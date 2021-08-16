Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
SponsoredBusiness & Environment / Business

SPONSORED: New legislation on HMRC refunds for trading losses could provide cashflow aid for businesses

By Courier Commercial
August 16 2021, 11.38am
Post Thumbnail

Azets Partner David Booth discusses recent legislation that may help businesses that have made losses receive a refund from HMRC, offering cashflow benefits for those who have been hit hardest.

“Last year was a year that many will want to forget.  With the arrival of COVID-19 into our lives and then various lockdowns being an essential part of containing the virus, many businesses have been hit hard.

“Whilst the furlough scheme went a long way in assisting with ongoing staffing costs it did not counter the remaining fixed costs, such as rent, that businesses were still expected to pay whilst their turnover reduced, often dramatically.

“A variety of government backed loan schemes were run alongside the furlough scheme but these will ultimately need to be repaid.

“Fortunately there is some more permanent help available.

“In the March 2021 Budget the Chancellor announced that trading losses incurred by companies in accounting periods ending between 1 April 2020 and 31 March 2022 could be carried back for 3 years.

“The new legislation applies to businesses of all sizes, however there is a £2m cap on losses carried back more than 1 year.

“The result of carrying back a loss is that tax previously paid on profits of earlier years is refundable by HMRC.

“This will create a repayment of 19% of the losses utilised in this way and provide a vital lifeline to companies in need of support.

EXAMPLE: Pub Business Ltd

Pub Business Ltd has previously been a successful business generating consistent profits of £100,000 per annum.  However, as a result of COVID-19 the loss in the year ended 31 December 2020 was £150,000. 

Under the temporarily extended loss carry back rules, £28,500 of the tax originally paid by Pub Business Ltd is now refundable by HMRC, directly to the company’s bank account.

“There is usually a requirement that loss carry back claims are made in a company’s Corporation Tax return.

“However, the rules are relaxed slightly for claims of £200,000 or less as the legislation allows these to be claimed by writing to HMRC, outside of the tax return process, in a bid to speed up the availability of cash to struggling businesses.

“Evidence supporting the value of the loss must of course be provided to HMRC, but this could take the form of management accounts or summaries taken from the accounting records.

“As with all things in the tax world there are various quirks and loopholes to be aware of which emphasise the need for a trusted business advisor.

“Therefore, if your business has struggled with losses in these unprecedented times, with the correct advice and guidance there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.

“There will inevitably be a backlog of these claims for HMRC to process, so now is the time to act to secure your place in the queue and receive cash refunds to support your business.”

Azets’ team of trusted business advisors are on hand to offer strategic tax planning and to ensure you remain compliant.

To discuss your business and efficient tax planning, contact David.Booth@azets.co.uk. 

More from The Courier