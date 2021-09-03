Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife gin with origins in Italy chosen as partner to 2023 Ryder Cup

By Gavin Harper
September 3 2021, 9.21am
Giorgio Cozzolino at the Old Course showing off Old Tom Gin.
A St Andrews gin company founded by a father and son from Italy has been named an official supplier to the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Old Tom Gin 1821 was founded by Giorgio and Gino Cozzolino, and uses Italian ingredients while aiming to pay tribute to St Andrews’ standing as the home of golf.

Giorgio has worked in the international hospitality industry in a career spanning 40 years.

He launched luxury drinks company, Afrodysia, three years ago.

The origins of Old Tom Gin

Giorgio, who has lived in St Andrews for six years, said he was inspired by his love for the town to set up Old Tom Gin 1821.

He also drew inspiration from a range of Italian ingredients.

He said: “When I came to Scotland, I fell in love with the golfing atmosphere in St Andrews.

Old Tom Gin

“I decided to make a gin connected that connects Scotland and my roots in Italy.

“We believe we have successfully achieved that with Old Tom Gin 1821.

“Having introduced a cosmopolitan, indulgent drinks product to market that we are confident will become a timeless classic.”

A ‘fitting’ link between Old Tom Gin and Ryder Cup

Now, the firm will be an official supplier and licensee at the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Old Tom Gin 1821 is distilled using Sicilian oranges with hints of ginger, juniper and cardamon.

Giorgio said: “We are extremely thrilled to be an official supplier and licensee of such a renowned sporting event so early on in our journey.

“This achievement is purely representative of the quality of Old Tom Gin 1821.

“We are excited for what lies ahead.”

The St Andrews gin will be an official supplier and licensee at the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Ryder Cup chief commercial officer Guy Kinnings said: “We are delighted to welcome Old Tom Gin 1821 to the sponsorship family of the Ryder Cup.”

Mr Kinnings said it was important to connect the home of golf with the next European host of the competition.

The Ryder Cup was postponed as a result of the pandemic, but will be played in Wisconsin later this month.

The European team will look to retain the title they won in France in 2018.

Mr Kinnings said: “The Ryder Cup also rejoices in blending the rich history and traditions of golf with the future of the game.

“The association with a company which links together the spiritual home of our sport in Scotland to our next home venue in Italy, is so fitting.”

Future plans for Afrodysia

And in the near future, Mr Cozzolino hopes to grow the Afrodysia brand further.

He said: “We are keen to begin growing our wider lifestyle brand with additional products.

“We hope they will attract and indulge the premium demographic.”

The Afrodysia range currently has three products. They are an energy drink, a zero-alcohol pre-dinner spritz and a tonic water.

