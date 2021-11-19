Marks & Spencer reopens upper level and cafe in Dundee store By Rob McLaren November 19 2021, 6.07pm Updated: November 19 2021, 6.51pm Marks and Spencer's cafe in Dundee. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Marks & Spencer has fully reopened its Dundee store following the completion of building works. The Murraygate shop’s clothing and home ranges have been on one level for the past nine months while its food offering has continued from the lower level. Now the retailer’s first floor is open again including its cafe. Marks & Spencer cafe in its Dundee Murraygate store is open again. M&S Dundee clothing and home manager Pam Wade has worked for the company for over 30 years. She said: “It’s been a challenging time for the last nine months. We know our café has been sadly missed by many Dundonians. New clothing range at M&S Dundee. “We are thrilled to now welcome everyone back to our fully-opened store with some seriously brilliant new products just in time for the festive season.” The store’s larger clothing department includes new women’s cashmere and sleepwear items and a larger men’s department. The Marks and Spencer Dundee store is fully reopen just in time for festive shopping. More from The Courier First look: Fashion retailer DV8 opens new store in Dundee’s Overgate Marks & Spencer raises profits outlook but warns over soaring supply costs Exclusive: Memory lane or path to Dundee’s future? Get the scoop on The Street 15:17 closure: New department store to launch on site of ill-fated Kirkcaldy venture