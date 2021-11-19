Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Marks & Spencer reopens upper level and cafe in Dundee store

By Rob McLaren
November 19 2021, 6.07pm Updated: November 19 2021, 6.51pm
Marks and Spencer's cafe in Dundee.
Marks and Spencer's cafe in Dundee.

Marks & Spencer has fully reopened its Dundee store following the completion of building works.

The Murraygate shop’s clothing and home ranges have been on one level for the past nine months while its food offering has continued from the lower level.

Now the retailer’s first floor is open again including its cafe.

Marks & Spencer cafe in its Dundee Murraygate store is open again.

M&S Dundee clothing and home manager Pam Wade has worked for the company for over 30 years.

She said: “It’s been a challenging time for the last nine months. We know our café has been sadly missed by many Dundonians.

New clothing range at M&S Dundee.

“We are thrilled to now welcome everyone back to our fully-opened store with some seriously brilliant new products just in time for the festive season.”

The store’s larger clothing department includes new women’s cashmere and sleepwear items and a larger men’s department.

The Marks and Spencer Dundee store is fully reopen just in time for festive shopping.

