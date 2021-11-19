Marks & Spencer reopens upper level and cafe in Dundee store

An error occurred. Please try again.

Marks & Spencer has fully reopened its Dundee store following the completion of building works.

The Murraygate shop’s clothing and home ranges have been on one level for the past nine months while its food offering has continued from the lower level.

Now the retailer’s first floor is open again including its cafe.

M&S Dundee clothing and home manager Pam Wade has worked for the company for over 30 years.

She said: “It’s been a challenging time for the last nine months. We know our café has been sadly missed by many Dundonians.

“We are thrilled to now welcome everyone back to our fully-opened store with some seriously brilliant new products just in time for the festive season.”

The store’s larger clothing department includes new women’s cashmere and sleepwear items and a larger men’s department.