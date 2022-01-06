Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tayside and Fife workers to get extra week’s pay for ‘considerable efforts’

By Rob McLaren
January 6 2022, 1.33pm Updated: January 6 2022, 2.18pm
Inside a B&M store.
Hundreds of workers in Tayside and Fife will receive an unexpected Christmas bonus in their pay packets.

More than 24,000 staff at discount chain B&M are to get the bonus for their “considerable efforts”.

This will come in the form of a week’s extra pay in their January pay.

B&M has stores in Dundee, Forfar, Perth, Crieff, Dunfermline, Cowdenbeath, Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes and Leven.

The announcement comes as the group hiked its profit outlook thanks to strong festive trading.

‘Golden quarter’ of profits

B&M said full-year profits are now set to come in at between £605 million to £625m, ahead of the £578m previously expected.

The firm cheered a 14% jump in sales against pre-pandemic levels in its third quarter to December 25. On a year-on-year basis, like-for-like sales were 6.2% lower.

It took delivery of stock earlier than normal to avoid disruption.

Simon Arora, chief executive at B&M, said this helped it deliver a “very strong golden quarter”.

“Our decision to take receipt of imported Christmas stock early in the season meant we were able to provide customers with great products at great prices,” he said.

Workers at B&M. Kingsway Retail Park, Dundee, will receive the pay bonus.

He added that despite ongoing supply chain disruption and cost pressures, “our relentless focus on value-for-money remains undiminished”.

B&M had said in November that it was fully stocked for the key Christmas period thanks to early buying efforts.

Plans for expansion

The group has 693 stores across the UK under the B&M brand.

It opened another nine new B&M stores in the UK over its third quarter, but closed two and expects to launch another 13 before the end of the financial year.

In May is reopened its Perth store, a year on from a fatal fire. It also opened a shop in Crieff.

B&M Perth
The B&M store reopened in Perth in May 2021.

Last year workers also received a week’s pay as a bonus – while the company boss received £30m.

