Brewin Dolphin: Investment firm appoints new head of Dundee office

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Investment firm Brewin Dolphin has appointed a new head of its Dundee office.

David Barclay, who is also head of the group’s Aberdeen office, takes over from Ian MacDonald.

Mr MacDonald is stepping down after 20 years in the role.

He will focus on his existing client book until his retirement at the end of 2022.

Mr Barclay joined Brewin Dolphin’s Aberdeen office in 1998 as an investment manager. He was promoted to divisional director in 2006.

From 2008 to 2017, he was deputy head of office before becoming head of office in 2017.

New Dundee office boss ‘honoured’

Mr Barclay said he was “honoured” to be taking on the role.

He added: “I look forward to working closely and spending more time with my colleagues in the City of Discovery to help our clients achieve their financial goals.”

Ian MacDonald joined Brewin Dolphin’s Dundee office in 2002 as a financial planner.

He was the first financial planner to become a head of office at Brewin Dolphin in 2007.

During his 15-year tenure, Ian grew the Dundee office’s financial planning capabilities. He also focused on building strong, long-term client relationships.

Moving forward with ‘renewed vision’

Regional managing director Marc Wilkinson said: “I would like to thank Ian for his hard work and leadership of the Dundee office over the last 15 years.

“Ian has not only been the head of the Dundee office and looked after his client bank so diligently, but he has also been very involved in financial planning management during his career.”

Mr Wilkinson added he is looking forward to seeing how Mr Barclay takes the Dundee office forward.

The regional managing director added: “I look forward to seeing how David will now take the Dundee office forward with a renewed vision and focus whilst retaining the office’s core value of care for its clients and their financial wellbeing.”