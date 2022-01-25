Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brewin Dolphin: Investment firm appoints new head of Dundee office

By Gavin Harper
January 25 2022, 10.37am Updated: January 25 2022, 11.51am
David Barclay has taken over as head of Brewin Dolphin's Dundee office.
Investment firm Brewin Dolphin has appointed a new head of its Dundee office.

David Barclay, who is also head of the group’s Aberdeen office, takes over from Ian MacDonald.

Mr MacDonald is stepping down after 20 years in the role.

He will focus on his existing client book until his retirement at the end of 2022.

Mr Barclay joined Brewin Dolphin’s Aberdeen office in 1998 as an investment manager. He was promoted to divisional director in 2006.

From 2008 to 2017, he was deputy head of office before becoming head of office in 2017.

New Dundee office boss ‘honoured’

Mr Barclay said he was “honoured” to be taking on the role.

He added: “I look forward to working closely and spending more time with my colleagues in the City of Discovery to help our clients achieve their financial goals.”

Ian MacDonald joined Brewin Dolphin’s Dundee office in 2002 as a financial planner.

He was the first financial planner to become a head of office at Brewin Dolphin in 2007.

During his 15-year tenure, Ian grew the Dundee office’s financial planning capabilities. He also focused on building strong, long-term client relationships.

Moving forward with ‘renewed vision’

Regional managing director Marc Wilkinson said: “I would like to thank Ian for his hard work and leadership of the Dundee office over the last 15 years.

“Ian has not only been the head of the Dundee office and looked after his client bank so diligently, but he has also been very involved in financial planning management during his career.”

Mr Wilkinson added he is looking forward to seeing how Mr Barclay takes the Dundee office forward.

The regional managing director added: “I look forward to seeing how David will now take the Dundee office forward with a renewed vision and focus whilst retaining the office’s core value of care for its clients and their financial wellbeing.”

