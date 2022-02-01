Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee’s Invercase Hotel changes hands in multi-million-pound deal

By Rob McLaren
February 1 2022, 5.59pm
Invercarse Hotel
Invercarse Hotel

Staff at Dundee’s Invercarse Hotel have been told it is now under new ownership.

General manager Sean Burke and Paul Brownlie, have completed a management buy-out of the Perth Road property.

The purchase, from Gordon and Martina Whiting, is described as a “multi-million-pound” deal.

Staff have been assured there will be no job losses and it will be “business as usual”.

The Whitings took over the hotel in a similar management buy-out deal from Bett Brothers in August 2001.

A popular wedding venue, the Best Western hotel has 68 rooms and is rated three stars.

‘Look after the Grand Old Lady’

In an emotional statement to staff, Martina said: “This is a great opportunity for Sean and Paul.

“We are confident they will both continue on with the success of the Invercarse Hotel.

“We have always prided ourselves that we support Dundee companies, suppliers, people and staff.

“Gordon and I feel the time has come to allow the next generation to move with the times and lead the hotel.

Gordon Whiting, Sean Burke, Martina Whiting and Paul Brownlie.

“It may well be, in another 15 years, other staff may step forward and be given the same opportunity if they work hard and show commitment.

“The Invercarse has always been close to Gordon and my hearts.

“I have asked Sean and Paul, to look after the Grand Old Lady.”

Investment at Invercarse Hotel

Mr Burke began his hospitality career at the Invercarse in 2006 and has steadily progressed through the years.

He became general manager this year.

Mr Brownlie has more than 10 years of experience in the industry and joined the Invercarse team last year.

New owners Sean Burke and Paul Brownlie with Gordon and Martina Whiting.

The pair plan to “bring the hotel back up to pre-pandemic business”.

In 2018, the hotel underwent a £1.7 million refurbishment.

This involved a large extension that increased its number of rooms from 44 to 68. The hotel’s restaurant was also upgraded.

It also incorporates rooftop solar panels and charging points for electric vehicles.

