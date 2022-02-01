Dundee’s Invercase Hotel changes hands in multi-million-pound deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Staff at Dundee’s Invercarse Hotel have been told it is now under new ownership.

General manager Sean Burke and Paul Brownlie, have completed a management buy-out of the Perth Road property.

The purchase, from Gordon and Martina Whiting, is described as a “multi-million-pound” deal.

Staff have been assured there will be no job losses and it will be “business as usual”.

The Whitings took over the hotel in a similar management buy-out deal from Bett Brothers in August 2001.

A popular wedding venue, the Best Western hotel has 68 rooms and is rated three stars.

‘Look after the Grand Old Lady’

In an emotional statement to staff, Martina said: “This is a great opportunity for Sean and Paul.

“We are confident they will both continue on with the success of the Invercarse Hotel.

“We have always prided ourselves that we support Dundee companies, suppliers, people and staff.

“Gordon and I feel the time has come to allow the next generation to move with the times and lead the hotel.

“It may well be, in another 15 years, other staff may step forward and be given the same opportunity if they work hard and show commitment.

“The Invercarse has always been close to Gordon and my hearts.

“I have asked Sean and Paul, to look after the Grand Old Lady.”

Investment at Invercarse Hotel

Mr Burke began his hospitality career at the Invercarse in 2006 and has steadily progressed through the years.

He became general manager this year.

Mr Brownlie has more than 10 years of experience in the industry and joined the Invercarse team last year.

The pair plan to “bring the hotel back up to pre-pandemic business”.

In 2018, the hotel underwent a £1.7 million refurbishment.

This involved a large extension that increased its number of rooms from 44 to 68. The hotel’s restaurant was also upgraded.

It also incorporates rooftop solar panels and charging points for electric vehicles.