VIDEO: Look inside period Dundee house with 65 ROOMS on sale for just £350k

This Dundee house has enough bedrooms for two football teams… and the referee as well.

Rose House in Constitution Terrace, Dundee, boasts an incredible 65 rooms.

The property was most recently a care home which closed last year.

It dates from the 19th century and boasts period features such as a stunning rose ceiling.

Extensions mean its current size of 800 square metres is around five times the size of a normal family home.

It has now hit the market with an asking price of offers over £350,000.

The rooms of Rose House

It takes a calculator to add up the number of rooms, but here goes.

On the ground level there are seven bedrooms, each with an en-suite.

In addition there are two toilets, a lounge, kitchen, dining room, office, nursery, store, laundry and a shower room.

That’s a total of 24 rooms so far, but we’re just getting started.

On the first floor there are a further 17 bedrooms, each with en-suite.

There’s also a lounge and two staff rooms.

I think we’re up to 61 rooms now – but wait, there’s an attic level as well.

This has four rooms – another bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and shower room. A total of 65 rooms.

Potential uses for Rose House

Colin Emslie, from estate agents Thorntons, puts it among the largest properties he’s ever sold.

He said: “The care home shut nine months ago and it’s been well maintained. The previous owner spent a lot of money on the roof.

“There are a myriad of uses for the property.

It could return to being a care home, or a hotel or developed into a stunning family home, subject to planning permission.

“It could be a real trophy house. It’s not a listed property but is in a conservation area.”

He said the city’s property market continued to be strong. Rose House was on sale for a matter of hours, before he received his first bookings.

And he’s certainly going to be kept fit showing prospective buyers around.

The schedule for the property can be found here.