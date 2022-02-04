VIDEO: Look inside period Dundee house with 65 ROOMS on sale for just £350k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

VIDEO: Look inside period Dundee house with 65 ROOMS on sale for just £350k

By Rob McLaren
February 4 2022, 8.05pm Updated: February 5 2022, 9.44am
Rose House in Constitution Terrace, Dundee.
Rose House in Constitution Terrace, Dundee.

This Dundee house has enough bedrooms for two football teams… and the referee as well.

Rose House in Constitution Terrace, Dundee, boasts an incredible 65 rooms.

The property was most recently a care home which closed last year.

It dates from the 19th century and boasts period features such as a stunning rose ceiling.

Stunning rose ceiling in the lounge of Rose House.

Extensions mean its current size of 800 square metres is around five times the size of a normal family home.

It has now hit the market with an asking price of offers over £350,000.

The rooms of Rose House

It takes a calculator to add up the number of rooms, but here goes.

On the ground level there are seven bedrooms, each with an en-suite.

In addition there are two toilets, a lounge, kitchen, dining room, office, nursery, store, laundry and a shower room.

That’s a total of 24 rooms so far, but we’re just getting started.

The hallway at Rose House.

On the first floor there are a further 17 bedrooms, each with en-suite.

There’s also a lounge and two staff rooms.

I think we’re up to 61 rooms now – but wait, there’s an attic level as well.

This has four rooms – another bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and shower room. A total of 65 rooms.

Potential uses for Rose House

Colin Emslie, from estate agents Thorntons, puts it among the largest properties he’s ever sold.

He said: “The care home shut nine months ago and it’s been well maintained. The previous owner spent a lot of money on the roof.

“There are a myriad of uses for the property.

Colin Emslie from Thorntons is selling the huge property.

It could return to being a care home, or a hotel or developed into a stunning family home, subject to planning permission.

“It could be a real trophy house. It’s not a listed property but is in a conservation area.”

He said the city’s property market continued to be strong. Rose House was on sale for a matter of hours, before he received his first bookings.

The plans for Rose House.

And he’s certainly going to be kept fit showing prospective buyers around.

The schedule for the property can be found here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier