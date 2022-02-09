Dundee tech firm M2M Cloud awarded grant of £100,000 to make water safer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee tech firm M2M Cloud awarded grant of £100,000 to make water safer

By Maria Gran
February 9 2022, 11.21am Updated: February 10 2022, 9.08am
Scott Edgar, operations director at M2M Cloud.
Dundee tech firm M2M Cloud will develop a world-first water monitoring device after receiving a £100,000 grant from Scottish Enterprise.

M2M Cloud is an internet of things (IoT) company delivering device to cloud solutions.

IoT describes physical objects embedded with technologies that connect and exchange data with other devices and systems over the internet.

The £140,000 project will help the firm enhance its existing Neptune water monitoring device which identifies potential harmful bacteria outbreaks.

It is done in collaboration with Scotland’s innovation centre for sensing, imaging and IoT technologies Censis.

Water monitor to ‘the next level’

Neptune uses sensors on the surface of pipes to remotely and frequently take temperature readings, notifying the building user if the water system is out of specification.

Cooled or heated between temperatures of 20°C and 50°C and used infrequently, water carries the risk of developing harmful bacteria such as legionella.

The project will incorporate machine learning and allow Neptune to operate on different networks.

Machine learning techniques will be used to calculate risk scores for sites and predict potential issues before they occur.

M2M Cloud director Chris Butchart said the project will take Neptune to the next level.

“The device is already considered to be the best-in-class automated water monitoring solution in the UK.

“But we anticipate we’ll be able to get the message out to even more organisations across Europe.

“Working with the Censis team’s technical expertise will help us remove barriers to sales and improve the Neptune installation experience.”

Neptune improvements

Censis will support M2M Cloud with hardware and firmware development of a prototype, followed by its subsequent roll-out.

Censis chief executive Paul Winstanley.

This includes looking at all aspects of Neptune’s battery life, cutting the cost of production, ensuring it is 5G-ready, incorporating edge processing, and helping prepare for mass manufacturing.

Censis chief executive officer Paul Winstanley said: “We supported M2M Cloud with the development of the original Neptune device, which has set a new standard for automated water monitoring in the UK.

“We had no hesitation in helping the team again when the opportunity arose to help with the next generation of the product following the award of the SMART grant.

“We support ground-breaking innovation like this.

“It’s particularly encouraging to see it emerge from a small company.”

