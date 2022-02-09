Dundee man vows to make success of businesses in dad’s memory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee man vows to make success of businesses in dad’s memory

By Gavin Harper
February 9 2022, 7.29am Updated: February 9 2022, 10.25am
Mark Scott has vowed to make a success of his businesses in memory of his dad, Charlie.

A Dundee man has vowed to make a success of his latest businesses in memory of his dad, who died suddenly on Hogmanay.

Mark Scott set up his own plastering firm, Mark Scott Plastering, in 2014 before expanding his business by forming LucaLusso Wall Design alongside wife Chelsea.

The couple create bespoke wall designs using Venetian plaster, which is applied by hand to the wall.

It comes in a range of colours and designs, meaning no two walls will be the same, Mark said.

He said: “I’m a plasterer and about six years ago I looked into Venetian plastering. I did a course down south that I found on the internet.

The Venetian plastering work of LucaLusso Wall Design.
The Venetian plastering work of LucaLusso Wall Design.

“I didn’t really think anything of it at the time. My wife Chelsea is into art, so she has jumped in on it after seeing me do some of the sample boards.

“She was working at a nursery at the time but during her maternity leave she started to think about what she wanted to do.

“Now we’re specialising in wall designs using our Venetian plaster.”

‘I wouldn’t be where I am just now’

Such has been the demand, Mark entrusts two employees to run the plastering business while he and Chelsea focus on LucaLusso.

Mark also called upon the support of dad Charlie over the past few years.

Charlie passed away suddenly on Hogmanay, aged 61.

He was a former regimental sergeant major in The Black Watch.

The Good Old Days!💙When i first started on my own my dad took it upon himself To work with me Full Time.Looking back…

Posted by Mark Stott Plastering on Monday, 10 January 2022

Mark’s focus now is to make his businesses a success in his dad’s memory.

“It definitely gave me the motivation to go and kick on and make a success of this.

“He was in the Army and he was a training manager for a security company. He came to work for me for two or three years.

“If it wasn’t for my dad giving me that discipline and helping me out, I wouldn’t be where I am just now.”

Work for former Geordie Shore star

Mark said his dad was “chuffed to bits” the firm had secured work from Gary ‘Gaz’ Beadle, the former Geordie Shore star.

“He was buzzing we had got this job,” Mark said.

“As things worked out in the end, it was the first job we’d done after dad’s funeral.”

Mark and Chelsea Stott with former Geordie Shore star Gary Beadle.

He explained how the former reality television star had got in touch.

“I had missed WhatsApp video calls and I didn’t want to answer a random number,” Mark said.

“I eventually did, standing outside B&Q and it was Gaz from Geordie Shore.

“He said he’d messaged me on Instagram. I got back to him from there.”

Using businesses to make dad proud

They hope to capitalise on the job too, with interest flooding.

Mark added: “We’re getting interest from up and down the country.

“With Gaz’s profile and his followers on social media, we’ve had a lot of views and interest since we did that job for him.

Gary Beadle, the former Geordie Shore star, admires his new Venetian wall design.

“That will hopefully get us more work.

“A lot of restaurants down south are going for it, and high-end houses.

“It’s not quite kicked off in Scotland yet but I think it will. Hopefully that job will give us a better profile.”

Mark’s focus, though, is on doing his dad proud.

“His passing is going to motivate me to make sure I make a success of this.

“That’s what he would have wanted. I want to make him proud.”

