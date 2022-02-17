Courier Business Conference to focus on energy transition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Courier Business Conference to focus on energy transition

By Rob McLaren
February 17 2022, 7.03am Updated: February 17 2022, 8.17am
Sir Ian Wood.
Sir Ian Wood.

This year’s Courier Business Conference will focus on the energy transition with a host of top speakers.

Registration is now open for the free virtual event which will take place on March 17.

The third Courier conference is being held in association with Henderson Loggie and Energy Voice.

It will have two sessions as well as networking opportunities.

The interactive sessions will focus on energy and transport, with panellists taking questions from the online audience.

North Sea legend among speakers

The day will start with an address from North Sea legend Sir Ian Wood, chair of the Energy Transition Zone.

Sir Ian is best known for his work with Wood Group, serving as its chief executive from 1967 until 2006.

During this time the company transformed from a modest concern to operating in 50 countries.

In 2007, with his family, he set up the philanthropy organisation, The Wood Foundation.

This will be followed by a presentation from Deirdre Michie, chief executive of OEUK (Offshore Energies UK), which recently rebranded from OGUK (Oil and Gas UK).

Energy transition challenges and opportunities

David Smith, managing partner of Henderson Loggie, said: “We have a thriving energy transition sector in Scotland and we are one of the best placed countries in Europe to be leading the way in the sector.

“The conference will bring together industry leaders to discuss how Courier Country and Scotland as a whole can play a pivotal part in the development of this sector.

David Smith, managing partner Henderson Loggie.

“At Henderson Loggie, we are excited to be supporting this conference which will help to facilitate the exchange of ideas and knowledge to a wider audience.”

Previous Courier Business Conferences had the themes of inspiring leaders and inspiring success.

The Courier editor David Clegg said: “The energy transition and the path to net zero presents challenges and opportunities for businesses in Courier Country.

“The Courier Business Conference promises to be an exciting and inspirational day packed full of insights into how to meet the challenges and maximise the opportunities.”

For full event programme and to register for free visit www.thecourierbusinessconference.com

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]