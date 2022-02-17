Courier Business Conference to focus on energy transition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This year’s Courier Business Conference will focus on the energy transition with a host of top speakers.

Registration is now open for the free virtual event which will take place on March 17.

The third Courier conference is being held in association with Henderson Loggie and Energy Voice.

It will have two sessions as well as networking opportunities.

The interactive sessions will focus on energy and transport, with panellists taking questions from the online audience.

North Sea legend among speakers

The day will start with an address from North Sea legend Sir Ian Wood, chair of the Energy Transition Zone.

Sir Ian is best known for his work with Wood Group, serving as its chief executive from 1967 until 2006.

During this time the company transformed from a modest concern to operating in 50 countries.

In 2007, with his family, he set up the philanthropy organisation, The Wood Foundation.

This will be followed by a presentation from Deirdre Michie, chief executive of OEUK (Offshore Energies UK), which recently rebranded from OGUK (Oil and Gas UK).

Energy transition challenges and opportunities

David Smith, managing partner of Henderson Loggie, said: “We have a thriving energy transition sector in Scotland and we are one of the best placed countries in Europe to be leading the way in the sector.

“The conference will bring together industry leaders to discuss how Courier Country and Scotland as a whole can play a pivotal part in the development of this sector.

“At Henderson Loggie, we are excited to be supporting this conference which will help to facilitate the exchange of ideas and knowledge to a wider audience.”

Previous Courier Business Conferences had the themes of inspiring leaders and inspiring success.

The Courier editor David Clegg said: “The energy transition and the path to net zero presents challenges and opportunities for businesses in Courier Country.

“The Courier Business Conference promises to be an exciting and inspirational day packed full of insights into how to meet the challenges and maximise the opportunities.”

For full event programme and to register for free visit www.thecourierbusinessconference.com