Dare to dip? The Angus open water dookers hoping to tempt you in to the area’s coolest beauty spots

Angus cold-water dookers are inviting fellow fans of the great outdoors to take the plunge in some of the area’s most spectacular natural settings.

The popularity of the pursuit has exploded during the pandemic as folk took to salt and freshwater spots around the country.

And it’s led to a new group being created as part of a recently-launched Angus tourism initiative.

The Angus Tour Dookers Facebook group was set up as a tool to plan meets, share tips and bring together people keen to dook.

Spectacular settings

And it’s already unlocking hidden gems.

The spectacular 23-foot waterfall at Arbirlot, two miles west of Arbroath is fast becoming a favourite spot.

But the area is awash with perfect locations – from lochs and rivers to the North Sea coast.

Visit Angus ambassador Cameron Smith, an avid dooker, hopes a community of cold-water enthusiasts will be created.

He is the founder of Arbroath Cliff Tours.

The adventure tourism business provides breath-taking kayak tours of the Angus town’s sea caves and rock formations.

He now plans to spotlight the district’s invigorating swimming opportunities.

“We are extremely lucky in Angus to have so many incredible freshwater spots and beaches, such as the West Links in Arbroath and Corbie,” said Cameron.

“We were regularly dooking during the first lockdown.

“And before long, through onlookers’ curiosity and word of mouth, we had a huge community braving the cold with us, all year round.

“For us, it gave back a sense of socialising and community we lost during the lockdowns.

“It gives us something to look forward to as it’s such a great buzz.”

Tourism drive

The Angus Tour was launched last November.

It encourages visitors to design their own Angus adventure, whilst also offering suggested three-day long itineraries.

Councillor Mark Salmond of Angus Council said: “The pandemic’s travel restrictions reduced tourism across Scotland and created an abundance of economic challenges for the Angus community.

“We are striving towards recovery and encouraging people to enjoy Angus’ outstanding beauty once again.”

Regular swimmer Fiona McKinnon, CEO and founder of the wellness and mindfulness Moment Company, said: “When I’m in the water, I go into a meditative state.

“It’s the ultimate mood booster. When I plunge, I feel like I have been plugged into the mains!”

Caroline Warburton of VisitScotland added: “Angus with its coastline, lochs and rivers is well-placed to capitalise on this trend.”

And would-be dookers have been reminded to adopt a safety-first approach to the pursuit.

“It is important to remain safe and we recommend not entering the water alone, making sure swimmers have the necessary safety equipment and before trying any new activity, that swimmers book a session with an experienced operator,” Caroline said.