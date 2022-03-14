Seagreen: Firm behind Angus offshore wind farm pipeline in receivership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Seagreen: Firm behind Angus offshore wind farm pipeline in receivership

By Gavin Harper
March 14 2022, 5.24pm Updated: March 14 2022, 6.00pm
Steven Reid of SSE Renewables, Scott McCreadie, project manager at Nexans, Councillor David Fairweather, leader of Angus Council, and Maurice Dee, one of the workers on the cable installation team from Roadbridge.
The firm installing a pipeline to a major offshore wind farm off the Angus coast has been placed in receivership.

Roadbridge was responsible for the installation of more than 11 miles (19km) of cable for the Seagreen windfarm pipeline.

It runs from Carnoustie to the proposed substation at Tealing.

It is central to the £3 billion joint venture between TotalEnergies and SSE Renewables, which is scheduled to enter commercial operation in 2023.

Roadbridge UK is a subsidiary of Roadbridge Ltd, based in the Republic of Ireland.

The company cited financial difficulties as it entered receivership.

Nigel Morrison, Stuart Preston and Philip Stephenson, all partners of Grant Thornton, have been appointed as joint administrators of Roadbridge UK.

The first turbine was installed at Seagreen wind farm, off the Angus coast, in December 2021.
Administrators from Grant Thornton have also been appointed for the parent company.

Supporting employees

The company employed approximately 215 employees in the UK – with over half based in Bellshill.

Following the appointment of administrators, the majority of employees have been temporarily sent home.

Rob Parker, director at Grant Thornton, said: “It is very disappointing that efforts to save the company and other companies within the RBL group from insolvency were not successful.

“Our efforts now turn to supporting the company’s employees during this difficult time.”

Mr Parker said the administrators would also be “seeking to maximise asset realisations for the benefit of the company’s creditors”.

“We are currently assessing whether it is possible to salvage some or all of the business and invite any interested parties to get in touch.”

He confirmed operations have ceased while the administrators explore the available options.

Roadbridge news will be ‘of concern’

A spokesperson for Seagreen Wind Energy said: “We wholly appreciate the recent news regarding Roadbridge will be of concern to some of our subcontractors.

“We are working with Nexans to fully understand the implications to Roadbridge’s suppliers and any risks to the delivery of their scope on Seagreen and how these can be appropriately mitigated.”

At 1.1GW, the wind farm will be capable of generating around 5,000GWh of renewable energy annually.

A map of the Seagreen wind farm site.
This is enough electricity to power more than 1.6 million UK homes.

Last week, the huge topside – which weighs about 4,800 tonnes – was installed.
Its role is to collect and manage 1,075MW of power generated by the wind turbines.

The first of 114 turbines at Seagreen, 17 miles off the Angus coast, was installed late last year.

