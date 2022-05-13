Fife’s new £4.6m test centre to pioneer tidal energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife’s new £4.6m test centre to pioneer tidal energy

By Andrew Dykes
May 13 2022, 4.44pm Updated: May 13 2022, 7.02pm
FastBlade's 75-tonne reaction frame fitted with a tidal turbine blade.
FastBlade's 75-tonne reaction frame fitted with a tidal turbine blade.

The opening of a new government-backed rapid testing facility for tidal turbine blades will help spur the development of marine energy technologies in Scotland, according to its designers.

Based in Rosyth, Fife, the £4.6 million FastBlade facility was officially opened on Friday by UK Government Minister for Scotland Malcolm Offord.

Designers say the first-of-its-kind site will help maintain Scotland’s position at the forefront of tidal energy development.

FastBlade’s technology will help stress test blades made from composite materials – which must withstand harsh ocean conditions for 20 years – more quickly, and using significantly less energy than any other facility of its kind, the team behind the facility says.

Professor Professor Conchúr Ó Brádaigh, Head of School of Engineering at Edinburgh University, left, and UK Government Minister for Scotland Malcolm Offord during the FastBlade opening event.

The site centres on a 75-tonne reaction frame, capable of exerting powerful forces on turbine blades more than 50 feet long.

This replicates the forces to which tidal turbines are exposed at sea using unique digital and hydraulic technology systems developed by engineers at Edinburgh University.

Tests on blades are carried out using a system of powerful hydraulic cylinders, which, in less than three months, can simulate the stresses placed on the structures during two decades at sea.

Partnership bring tidal project forward

The site has been developed as part of a partnership between Edinburgh University and engineering group Babcock International, and supported by a £1.8 million grant from the UK Government, via the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

It has received additional funding from Edinburgh Innovations, the university’s commercialisation service, throughout its development.

By providing developers with better data on how tidal turbine blades deteriorate over time, the research team hopes to help optimise the design of more durable, efficient structures.

Professor Conchúr Ó Brádaigh, and Malcolm Offord launch the Fife centre.

The site also allows client businesses and students the chance to develop their digital and data skills in its state-of-the-art research centre, and can be used to support work in other industries, such as testing lightweight bridge sections or aircraft wing components.

It is the first facility to open in a recently launched “innovation centre” at Babcock’s Rosyth site.

The Arrol Gibb Innovation Campus (AGIC) will work with companies across the marine, nuclear and energy-transition sectors to transform large-scale manufacturing through innovation and skills development.

Babcock on FastBlade project

Babcock engineering director Neil Young said the opening marked “a real milestone” for all of the team involved in the FastBlade partnership.

“We’ve taken a vision of technological innovation and together we’ve built a ground-breaking engineering construct that can carry out large-scale accelerated testing of structural composites in a more sustainable way,” Mr Young added.

“Collaborations like this are fundamental to help us and the wider engineering industry create more research opportunities and secure longer-term investment into digital and data skills – an area that is significantly growing in demand for Babcock and our customers.

“We believe the research arm of this facility will generate real interest from students looking to learn more about sustainable technology and I’m really looking forward to working with the teams to support that skills agenda and see where this takes us into the future.”

A study published last year by leading UK universities found that tidal stream power could reach 11.5 GW of installed capacity by 2050 – enough to meet 11% of the UK’s projected electricity needs – but called on greater support from government to enable the technology to become more competitive.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]