Taste of success for Fife family chocolate company as it moves to new premises

A family-run Fife business that makes organic chocolate products has seen its business thrive after moving into new premises.

Chocolate and Love was set up by husband-and-wife Richard and Birgitte O’Connor in 2010.

Richard left his job as a chartered surveyor to set up the business, while wife Birgitte gave up a career as a lawyer to get involved.

More than a decade, on Chocolate and Love products can be found in 35 countries.

But a recent move of the firm’s processing and distribution centre has been credited with an upturn in business.

It is now based at new units at Queensway Technology and Business Park, Glenrothes.

They were completed as part of Fife Council’s 10-year £50 million industrial innovation investment programme.

The programme is part of the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal.

Chocolate and Love‘s processing and distribution centre is part of a new hub for innovative and future focused businesses.

Fife chocolate firm going ‘strength-to-strength’

Mr O’Connor said: “Since moving into the new units in Glenrothes our business is going from strength-to-strength.

“By operating our own fulfilment centre, we are pleased to be introducing personalised gifting.”

Ms O’Connor, who is originally from Denmark, said the move had improved the firm’s customer service.

It had also help keep transport costs down, she said.

“Operating with our own team that is based around Fife ensures we can have visibility and effective stock management of our goods,” she said.

“We pride ourselves in our customer service and satisfaction and can now deliver this through our own distribution centre.

“The new units are enabling expansion locally to meet the needs of the growing category of conscious consumers.”

New units a ‘huge opportunity’

Fife Council leader David Ross said: “This is just one of the City Region Deal investment programmes encouraging more businesses to locate and grow within Fife and secure a further £30m of investment by the private sector.

“The new units are a huge opportunity for entrepreneurs.

“Those in Glenrothes are already filled up with a range of businesses, helping them reach their aspirations and vision.

“They provide a superb base for new and fledgling businesses – as well as for those looking to expand into new premises.”

As part of the industrial innovation Investment, seven business units at Dunnikier Business Park in Kirkcaldy were recently completed.

The latest development is eight units at Westway in Dalgety Bay. They are due to be completed later this summer.