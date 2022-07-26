Taste of success for Fife family chocolate company as it moves to new premises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Taste of success for Fife family chocolate company as it moves to new premises

By Gavin Harper
July 26 2022, 5.55am Updated: July 26 2022, 4.44pm
A family-run Fife business that makes organic chocolate products has seen its business thrive after moving into new premises.

Chocolate and Love was set up by husband-and-wife Richard and Birgitte O’Connor in 2010.

Richard left his job as a chartered surveyor to set up the business, while wife Birgitte gave up a career as a lawyer to get involved.

More than a decade, on Chocolate and Love products can be found in 35 countries.

But a recent move of the firm’s processing and distribution centre has been credited with an upturn in business.

It is now based at new units at Queensway Technology and Business Park, Glenrothes.

They were completed as part of Fife Council’s 10-year £50 million industrial innovation investment programme.

The programme is part of the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal.

Chocolate and Love‘s processing and distribution centre is part of a new hub for innovative and future focused businesses.

Fife chocolate firm going ‘strength-to-strength’

Mr O’Connor said: “Since moving into the new units in Glenrothes our business is going from strength-to-strength.

“By operating our own fulfilment centre, we are pleased to be introducing personalised gifting.”

Ms O’Connor, who is originally from Denmark, said the move had improved the firm’s customer service.

It had also help keep transport costs down, she said.

Moving to new premises has helped the Fife business, its founders said.

“Operating with our own team that is based around Fife ensures we can have visibility and effective stock management of our goods,” she said.

“We pride ourselves in our customer service and satisfaction and can now deliver this through our own distribution centre.

“The new units are enabling expansion locally to meet the needs of the growing category of conscious consumers.”

New units a ‘huge opportunity’

Fife Council leader David Ross said: “This is just one of the City Region Deal investment programmes encouraging more businesses to locate and grow within Fife and secure a further £30m of investment by the private sector.

“The new units are a huge opportunity for entrepreneurs.

“Those in Glenrothes are already filled up with a range of businesses, helping them reach their aspirations and vision.

“They provide a superb base for new and fledgling businesses – as well as for those looking to expand into new premises.”

As part of the industrial innovation Investment, seven business units at Dunnikier Business Park in Kirkcaldy were recently completed.

The latest development is eight units at Westway in Dalgety Bay. They are due to be completed later this summer.

