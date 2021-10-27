Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

New development offers further boost to Dalgety Bay economy

By Neil Henderson
October 27 2021, 11.02am Updated: October 27 2021, 12.39pm
It's hoped the finished units will help boost the local economy.
A fresh boost to Dalgety Bay’s economy is taking shape with work starting on new industrial units for small businesses.

The construction of eight new units at the vacant West Way site at Hillend and Donibristle industrial estate is the latest in a continuing programme of investments into the area.

The investment follows a number of other development boosts in Dalgety Bay including plans approved for a new B&M store and Costa Coffee outlet.

It forms part of Fife Council’s ongoing innovation investment programme for business land and property funded by the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal.

City Region Deal

The £1.3 billion City Region Deal is a partnership of local authorities, universities and colleges, and the Scottish and UK Governments.

It’s designed to deliver a 15-year programme to transform the regional economy.

With the units primarily for small and expanding businesses as well as new start-ups, it’s hoped the development will also be a catalyst for further investment.

It’s also hoped attracting new businesses to the area will increase jobs opportunities.

Altany Craik, Fife Council’s convener of economy, tourism, strategic planning and transportation committee, welcomed the construction.

Boost for the Fife economy

He said: “It is great to see this next project in Fife’s ambitious City Region Deal programme get under way.

“The Fife Industrial Innovation Investment Programme is extending its footprint, with units finished in Glenrothes and nearing completion in Kirkcaldy, works under way in Dunfermline, and now here in Dalgety Bay.

“It’s an exciting stage as we are starting to see businesses getting the benefit of these modern units, creating jobs and helping the Fife’s economy recover from Covid-19.”

New jobs

Dalgety Bay Councillor Alice McGarry added: “Fife Council’s further investment at Hillend and Donibristle Industrial Estate will complement the adjacent terrace of new units that were completed with help from the Longannet Task Force.

“We know from the businesses already in the area that it’s a great location for them, highly accessible and with a skilled local workforce.

“It makes sense to build more units here and I’m looking forward to seeing good jobs in good businesses when the units are finished next autumn.”

With construction work now well underway at West Way the development is expected to be completed by autumn 2022.

