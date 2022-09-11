Dundee interior designer says her services are not just for wealthy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee interior designer has seen growing demand for her services since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Antonia Burnett began Saving Graces in 2010 with the aim of helping clients create beautiful spaces to spend time in.

After growing up in London and studying interior design at the Chelsea School of Art, she moved to Scotland in 2006 after meeting her husband who is from Aberdeen.

On Antonia’s first visit to Dundee in 2015, the couple found their current home.

She added: “I fell in love with Dundee. The architecture, greenery and warm light all drew me in.

“We moved here when the V&A was being built and it felt like a city of possibilities.

“We haven’t looked back since and I’m still as passionate about Dundee as I was back then.”

How did Saving Graces come about?

Before Antonia moved to Scotland, she worked for interior firms such as Osborne & Little, Zoffany and the Rug Company.

When she moved to Aberdeen, she took an admin job but missed being in the design industry.

“I had never envisaged starting my own business. The lack of opportunities pushed me to start thinking about working for myself,” she said.

“I decided to work part-time, and started building my business on the side.

“I began with a few small jobs, but it wasn’t until I moved to Dundee that the business really began to take off and I committed to working for myself full-time.”

Interior design open to everyone

The businesswoman said there can be a perception that interior designers are only for the wealthy.

“I wanted to open up interior design to everyone, as I know how beneficial good design can be and how it can actively improve people’s lives.

“By working from home, I was able to keep my overheads low and offer a more affordable interior-design service to my clients.

“I feel a huge sense of achievement that I’m still here, and I’m still doing it what I love. I’ve come a long way, learnt so much and gained in confidence over the past few years.

“There have definitely been tough periods, though, and many times that I wanted to give up – either from being too busy or not busy enough.

“For any business owner, there is always the worry that work will dry up and I’m aware of this more now than ever in the current economic climate.”

Homes becoming ‘a sanctuary’

Antonia has both commercial and domestic clients, with many of the latter being families with young children.

The interior designer said she has been very lucky to work in a sector that has seen growth through the pandemic.

A move to increased home working meant people have redesigned their houses.

“We have all spent much more time at home over the last couple of years,” Antonia added.

“Our homes have never had to work harder. In many ways, they are becoming a sanctuary from the unpredictable world we live in.

“Our homes need to bring a sense of wellbeing and peace which can be achieved through good design.”

Secrets to success for interior design firm

Listening, Antonia says, is the key ingredient to successful design.

“I spend a lot of time with clients to understand what it is they want to achieve.

“Everyone has differing views on style and I aim to develop their initial ideas into one coherent design.

“I have had many projects where a couple can’t agree on a style.

“If I can create a design that feels personal to my clients and enhances their lives, then I’ll feel I’ve done my job.”