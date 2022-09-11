Dundee interior designer says her services are not just for wealthy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee interior designer says her services are not just for wealthy

By Ian Forsyth
September 11 2022, 5.54am
Business has boomed for Antonia since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Business has boomed for Antonia since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Dundee interior designer has seen growing demand for her services since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Antonia Burnett began Saving Graces in 2010 with the aim of helping clients create beautiful spaces to spend time in.

After growing up in London and studying interior design at the Chelsea School of Art, she moved to Scotland in 2006 after meeting her husband who is from Aberdeen.

On Antonia’s first visit to Dundee in 2015, the couple found their current home.

She added: “I fell in love with Dundee. The architecture, greenery and warm light all drew me in.

“We moved here when the V&A was being built and it felt like a city of possibilities.

“We haven’t looked back since and I’m still as passionate about Dundee as I was back then.”

How did Saving Graces come about?

Before Antonia moved to Scotland, she worked for interior firms such as Osborne & Little, Zoffany and the Rug Company.

When she moved to Aberdeen, she took an admin job but missed being in the design industry.

Antonia lived in London and Aberdeen before moving to Dundee.

“I had never envisaged starting my own business. The lack of opportunities pushed me to start thinking about working for myself,” she said.

“I decided to work part-time, and started building my business on the side.

“I began with a few small jobs, but it wasn’t until I moved to Dundee that the business really began to take off and I committed to working for myself full-time.”

Interior design open to everyone

The businesswoman said there can be a perception that interior designers are only for the wealthy.

“I wanted to open up interior design to everyone, as I know how beneficial good design can be and how it can actively improve people’s lives.

“By working from home, I was able to keep my overheads low and offer a more affordable interior-design service to my clients.

Interior Designer Antonia Burnett.

“I feel a huge sense of achievement that I’m still here, and I’m still doing it what I love. I’ve come a long way, learnt so much and gained in confidence over the past few years.

“There have definitely been tough periods, though, and many times that I wanted to give up – either from being too busy or not busy enough.

“For any business owner, there is always the worry that work will dry up and I’m aware of this more now than ever in the current economic climate.”

Homes becoming ‘a sanctuary’

Antonia has both commercial and domestic clients, with many of the latter being families with young children.

The interior designer said she has been very lucky to work in a sector that has seen growth through the pandemic.

A move to increased home working meant people have redesigned their houses.

People have redesigned their homes during the pandemic.

“We have all spent much more time at home over the last couple of years,” Antonia added.

“Our homes have never had to work harder. In many ways, they are becoming a sanctuary from the unpredictable world we live in.

“Our homes need to bring a sense of wellbeing and peace which can be achieved through good design.”

Secrets to success for interior design firm

Listening, Antonia says, is the key ingredient to successful design.

“I spend a lot of time with clients to understand what it is they want to achieve.

Dundee interior designer Antonia Burnett.

“Everyone has differing views on style and I aim to develop their initial ideas into one coherent design.

“I have had many projects where a couple can’t agree on a style.

“If I can create a design that feels personal to my clients and enhances their lives, then I’ll feel I’ve done my job.”

