Meet Perthshire woman using unusual techniques to train horses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Meet Perthshire woman using unusual techniques to train horses

By Maria Gran
September 26 2022, 4.13pm Updated: September 27 2022, 8.06am
A woman with a helmet standing between two horses wearing bitless bridles.
Karen Inkster with Monty and Connie.

Perthshire horse rider Karen Inkster created her business Equine Unlimited to help people better understand horses.

The Dunkeld woman uses positive reinforcement training and promotes barefoot and bitless riding and techniques.

This allows owners and riders to seek the best possible relationship with their horse without the use of dominance, force or pain.

Equine Unlimited runs courses covering a range of topics from clicker training and trimming horses’ feet, to packing for overnight camping in the hills with your horse.

Karen caught up with our business reporter Maria Gran this week.

How and why did you start in business?

I bought the land in 2020, a week before the first Covid lockdown.

It’s taken a couple of years to get things going so this is my first year of trading.

I started the business to try and raise awareness of equine welfare.

Karen Inkster and her Standardbred Connie competing in a bitless bridle. Picture by Sinclair Photography.

Sadly many horses are kept in unnatural environments, where they do not have the basic needs an equine requires: friends, freedom and foraging.

How did you get to where you are today?

I took on a rescue horse, Connie, with behavioural issues six years ago.

After spending a fortune on vet bills trying to find out why she behaved in such a way I realised it wasn’t pain related.

I started looking at positive reinforcement training such as no use of whips, spurs, bits in their mouths and no fear or punishment.

My mare taught me so much about equine behaviour and how we generally keep and train horses and made me want to improve what I did with my horses and share my knowledge and skills.

Who has helped you along the way?

My mum is my rock, despite not being horsey and having to collect me from hospital more times than I care to remember after horse related injuries.

She is always there for me.

Karen’s business Equine Unlimited is based outside Dunkeld.

Alan from GrowBiz, who is my mentor has always been a huge help and I often ask him questions or seek his advice, I couldn’t have set up the business without the help from GrowBiz.

What was your biggest mistake?

Thinking trying to put in a planning application would be easy!

What is your greatest achievement to date?

Seeing happier horses and empowering owners to look at alternative ways of training horses that don’t involve fear, force or discomfort.

How has Covid impacted your business?

I’ve been very fortunate that it hasn’t really.

What do you hope to achieve in the future?

My wish is to improve equine welfare by helping people understand horses better.

Karen with horses Jess and Connie who took part in a Western style movie shoot in Scotland late last year.

Horses are herd animals, they need company, they need to be able to roam around and find food and have room to explore with their friends.

We can also choose to use positive reinforcement methods, which means horses learn without fear or discomfort.

It leads to a much more balanced and happy horse, and therefore a better relationship with their owner.

Do you want to recruit in the future?

I have some part time help at the moment, but hoping in the next couple of years to be able to recruit one or two members of staff to help.

What is the hardest thing about running your own business?

The time it takes to keep all your balls in the air all at once. I often wish I could clone myself.

Any advice to wannabe entrepreneurs?

o it. But be prepared for lots of hard work, don’t give up at the first, or second hurdle, if you have a dream and the drive to do it, then you can do anything!

How do you relax?

Relax? I don’t understand the question and don’t have time to Google it!

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

The pound has managed to recover ground and London’s top index was in the green following the Bank of England surprise intervention to calm gilts markets on Wednesday (Yui Mok/ PA)
Pound and FTSE recover losses after Bank’s surprise monetary intervention
The fallout from last week’s mini-budget has exposed vulnerabilities in the UK’s pensions sector, it is claimed (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Market turmoil ‘has exposed vulnerabilities in the UK’s pension sector’
Wednesday marked another day of extraordinary volatility in London markets as the Bank of England made a sharp U-turn on its monetary policy, sending the pound briefly plunging (Tim Goode/ PA)
European markets back in the green after Bank’s sharp monetary policy U-turn
The Scotmid shop on Fintry Road, Dundee.
Scotmid boss calls for shopping voucher scheme after cost-of-living woes hurt trade
0
The Bank said it would buy bonds ‘on whatever scale is necessary’ (PA)
Why has the Bank stepped in and how will it help households and businesses?
Morrisons saw sales slip and earnings fall (Ian West/PA)
Morrisons’ earnings halved amid ‘very subdued’ consumer sentiment
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, left, and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell address a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels (Olivier Matthys/AP)
EU seeks trade sanctions on Russia over ‘sham’ Ukraine votes
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk (Susan Walsh/AP)
Musk claims in court brief that SEC is unlawfully muzzling him
There is unease within the Conservative Party, after the Chancellor’s plan sent the markets into a panic (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Truss plans branded ‘inept madness’ amid Tory concerns over market chaos
Bowmans Coffee House owner Susan Bowman in front of her new Brook Street cafe.
Inside Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry's newest cafe
0

Most Read

1
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee’s Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1
2
The A92 at Muirdrum. Image: Google.
Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath
0
3
Shannon McGregor admitted the rant at Dundee's Police HQ.
Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police
4
James Paterson when he was jailed in 2012.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
5
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
2
6
Steven Whyte.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’
7
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn’t nice – but she is kind of awesome
0
8
A ScotRail train at Carnoustie, where the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is taking place.
Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes
0
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
0
10
An architect's drawing of Dundee FC's proposed new stadium.
New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go…
0

More from The Courier

Ryan Porteous celebrates with John McGinn.
RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a…
0
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Fife MP 'death threat'
CR0035084 Nicola Sturgeon on SNP campaign Traill, meets with candidates and supporters in Aberdeen, at the Greyhope Bay Centre at Torry Battery. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 25-04-2022`
SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living…
David Hayman in Time's Plague at Birnam Arts.
David Hayman brings art, life and politics together in Time's Plague
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome
0
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1

Editor's Picks