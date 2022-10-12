Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks inspires Perthshire fashion launch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The bohemian chic of Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks has inspired a Perthshire boutique’s first fashion collection.

Fashion brand Little Lies started in a Fife bedroom in 2015 and it opened a shop in Dundee’s Union Street.

After the pandemic hit, the Union Street shop closed and the brand focused on online with a move to large premises in Glencarse, Perthshire.

Now boasting a seven-figure turnover, Little Lies has customers around the world.

Previously its curated stock was purchased from suppliers across the globe.

However, Little Lies has now taken control of the design process to launch its first collection.

Stevie Nicks Little Lies collection

The brand’s new collection is inspired by former Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks – who co-founder Jade Robertson describes as an “ultimate icon”.

Jade said: “This Stevie Nicks collection is huge for us in so many ways. These pieces are entirely by us, for our customers.

“Taking the creative process in house is so important to us.

“We can make sure the clothes we create fit our fans’ tastes and are inclusive to all body types as we can expand our size range far beyond what we could in the past.

“It also allows us to showcase the amazing talents of the creative staff we have in house. It creates opportunities for more Scottish creatives to join us in the future.

“Scotland can and should be a hub for great design.

“To be able to be part of that and take it to our following – which spans every corner of the world – is an honour.”

Future vintage rather than fast fashion

The firm has grown from its humble beginnings to employ more than 15 staff.

It now plans to expand their design team to showcase great Scottish design and artistry to their worldwide following.

Jade, 33, said the brand’s ethos was to create clothes, accessories and homeware products that were “future vintage” – items to be loved and cherished for years to come, rather than “fast fashion” often associated with online retailers.