3 talking points from Kelty Hearts v Queen of the South: Home form, John Potter’s press and selection issues

It’s been a tough start to life in League 1 for Kelty Hearts but there have been signs recently that things are coming together.

Tuesday’s victory over Queen of the South added to an impressive home record and took them level on points with the full-time outfit.

Michale Tidser’s first goal of the season won the game but it took some heroic defending from John Potter’s men to protect their lead.

Courier Sport looks at three talking points from the recent win.

Home form versus full-time teams

After a difficult start, Kelty’s have gathered a bit of momentum, winning five of their last eight in all competitions.

In the league they have taken 10 points, all versus full-time or hybrid sides.

Why Kelty Hearts’ win over Falkirk may not be as surprising as it first looks https://t.co/X80HS3hkSZ pic.twitter.com/kvuLqxgbI2 — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) September 6, 2022

Away from home Kelty are yet to win – although the two wins in the SPFL Trust Trophy came on the road at Annan and Forfar.

Versus part-time sides in League 1 this season, Kelty have lost all six.

They have the chance to put this right and build on their home form against and out-of-form Clyde this weekend.

The Bully Wee have lost six of their seven matches since their 3-0 win over Kelty in August.

Potter’s press

After Tuesday’s win John Potter said he had wanted his side to “press a bit higher up the pitch”.

Their press has worked well at restricting some good sides at New Central Park this season.

Versus Queens, it is how their goal came about.

Iain Wilson lost the ball under pressure, allowing Nicky Low to find Michael Tidser outside the box.

The Kelty captain finished brilliantly with his left foot into the bottom corner. It gave the home side something to defend.

An excellent finish from captain, Michael Tidser, which secured the three points this evening👏🏻🇱🇻 https://t.co/kkxgb5oUCT — Kelty Hearts FC 🇱🇻 (@KeltyHeartsFC) October 11, 2022

“Michael’s got that,” said Potter. “He’s got that quality.

“We’ve just asked him to be in those areas and he should score more goals with his quality in that area.

“So I’m delighted he got on the scoresheet.”

Lack of consistency of selection

This was all the more impressive given the difficulties in putting a consistent team together this season, especially the back four.

Kallum Higginbotham returned to again fill in at No 9 with Nathan Austin picking up an injury versus FC Edinburgh.

After the match Queens manager Wullie Gibson highlighted Higginbotham’s performance and said he’d “bullied” their back three.

Kelty’s defence has shut out some good opposition at New Central Park this season, despite the enforced chopping and changing.

Steven Bell has retired, Dougie Hill has come out of retirement and there have been endless fitness issues.

To take just the previous two matches as an example, Jordan Forster and Lewis Martin have been forced off injured – along with Nathan Austin.

All this while Tam O’Ware works his way back to full fitness.

Potter has started with eight different back-four combinations in 10 league matches – using three different left-backs, three right-backs and five central defenders.