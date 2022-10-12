3 talking points from Kelty Hearts v Queen of the South: Home form, John Potter’s press and selection issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
3 talking points from Kelty Hearts v Queen of the South: Home form, John Potter’s press and selection issues

By Craig Cairns
October 12 2022, 3.30pm
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter.
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter.

It’s been a tough start to life in League 1 for Kelty Hearts but there have been signs recently that things are coming together.

Tuesday’s victory over Queen of the South added to an impressive home record and took them level on points with the full-time outfit.

Michale Tidser’s first goal of the season won the game but it took some heroic defending from John Potter’s men to protect their lead.

Courier Sport looks at three talking points from the recent win.

Home form versus full-time teams

After a difficult start, Kelty’s have gathered a bit of momentum, winning five of their last eight in all competitions.

In the league they have taken 10 points, all versus full-time or hybrid sides.

Away from home Kelty are yet to win – although the two wins in the SPFL Trust Trophy came on the road at Annan and Forfar.

Versus part-time sides in League 1 this season, Kelty have lost all six.

They have the chance to put this right and build on their home form against and out-of-form Clyde this weekend.

The Bully Wee have lost six of their seven matches since their 3-0 win over Kelty in August.

Potter’s press

After Tuesday’s win John Potter said he had wanted his side to “press a bit higher up the pitch”.

Their press has worked well at restricting some good sides at New Central Park this season.

Versus Queens, it is how their goal came about.

Iain Wilson lost the ball under pressure, allowing Nicky Low to find Michael Tidser outside the box.

The Kelty captain finished brilliantly with his left foot into the bottom corner. It gave the home side something to defend.

“Michael’s got that,” said Potter. “He’s got that quality.

“We’ve just asked him to be in those areas and he should score more goals with his quality in that area.

“So I’m delighted he got on the scoresheet.”

Lack of consistency of selection

This was all the more impressive given the difficulties in putting a consistent team together this season, especially the back four.

Kallum Higginbotham returned to again fill in at No 9 with Nathan Austin picking up an injury versus FC Edinburgh.

After the match Queens manager Wullie Gibson highlighted Higginbotham’s performance and said he’d “bullied” their back three.

Queen of the South manager Willie Gibson.

Kelty’s defence has shut out some good opposition at New Central Park this season, despite the enforced chopping and changing.

Steven Bell has retired, Dougie Hill has come out of retirement and there have been endless fitness issues.

To take just the previous two matches as an example, Jordan Forster and Lewis Martin have been forced off injured – along with Nathan Austin.

All this while Tam O’Ware works his way back to full fitness.

Potter has started with eight different back-four combinations in 10 league matches – using three different left-backs, three right-backs and five central defenders.

Editor's Picks